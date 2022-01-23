Subriel Matías avenges his only loss against Petros Ananyan in an action-packed match

Puerto Rican Subriel Matías got his revenge in a big way on Saturday against Armenian Petros Ananyan, knocking him out in the ninth round in the 140-pound co-main event on the Showtime undercard at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The fight was a rematch of February 2020 when Ananyan prevailed by a close unanimous decision to end the undefeated Puerto Rican.

This time, Matías cleared all doubt, softening his rival with powerful blows until he knocked him down with a left hand with three seconds to go in the ninth, Ananyan’s first career knockdown. Visibly hurt, Ananyan was able to get up before the bell and went to his corner, where he was checked out by the combat doctor. By not responding to the evaluation of the galena, the fight was stopped in favor of Matías.

Both fighters staged an epic seventh round, with both fighters giving it their all without fear of getting hurt.

Matías improved to 18-1 with 18 knockouts. Ananyan, meanwhile, saw his record drop to 16-3-2, with seven anesthetized.