Subriel Matías knocks out Petros Ananyan in the ninth round

Proving to be one of the most exciting boxers in rented boxing, ‘El Orgullo de Maternillo’ Subriel Matías (18-1, 18 KOs) defeated Armenian Petros Ananyan (16-3-2, 18 KOs) in an exciting fight in the junior welterweight division. 7 KOs), when he was not fit to go out in the tenth round by order of the doctor in charge of the boxers’ safety.

Three seconds from the end of the ninth round, Ananyan visited the canvas as a result of a powerful left hook to the face, but once he reached his corner, the doctor evaluated him and determined to stop the match.

“I want to thank God for being here and being able to get even with a fight that I always wanted from the first day of my loss. When you are sure of your capacity and your abilities, you accept the revenge. My respects to Ananyan”, said Subriel Matías, who is ranked #2 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and #6 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) at 140 pounds.

“I want to thank my people from Maternillo who always support me in my defeats and victories. There is no doubt that when I climb into the ring it is to defend the colors of my flag and tonight was no exception. I think time may have proved me right.”

“I was eaten alive in my first loss against Ananyan, it’s part of the process and this had to happen. I promised my promoter Juan Orengo that he would give me the opportunity to have this rematch and that if I didn’t send him to the hospital, that he wouldn’t count on me anymore. It took two fights, 23 months and I think today I fulfilled it and I think today I put my word on a scale and he realized the weight.

Regarding a possible fight for the vacant IBF world title against Jeremías Ponce, first ranked by the organization said that “I think he is a great fighter and what we are going to do is give a great show and above all bring bread to our families and I think the fight will be very interesting, if it happens. Argentina is a beautiful country and it will be a very good fight for the fans.”