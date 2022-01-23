Summary of the match America vs Atlas (0-2). GOALS”

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 22.01.2022 23:14:37





The 2022 of America is being the same or worse than the closing of last year. The Eagles already add seven games without a win, the team each time seems clueless on the field and as if that were not enough, the board does not end up closing the squad, specifically the right winger who was the only request from Santiago Solari.

The presentation of the team in the Azteca was a disaster, the Atlas with very little, a gwave by Diego Barbosa and another of Jonathan Herrera in the second half, it was enough to take the 2-0 victory and sharpen the January cost of America.

The first half was of very little football for both teams, only two goal options in each of the goals that were well Camilo Vargas Y Memo Ochoa.

In the second half the America tried some more at the beginning, but they met a Colombian wall called Camilo Vargas, who scored at least two clear goals.

When the game fell into a rut in which the ball did not go past midfield, a genius of Barbosa changed the destiny of the party. The defender hit the ball spitefully and placed it in the right corner, well out of Ochoa’s reach.

The Atlas goal completely unhinged America that lost its head and Federico Vinas It was a sign of that ineffectiveness by kicking a Rojinegros player in the chest, a move that was reviewed in the VAR so that he left expelled.

Already at the end of the match, the youth squad of the Foxes Jonathan Herrera, scored a great goal of half turn to bend Ochoa and make the Americanist anger was capital in the stands.

America has become a predictable team, where the players seem to be without any illusions and the coaching staff does not seem to find a way to motivate them, they are already seven games in a row without a win and the pressure is increasing and the boos in the Azteca are louder.