Summary of the match Brentford vs. Wolves (1-2); without Raul Jimenez

The wolverhampton continues to approach the zone Europe League, added one more victory by beating 2-1 Brentford as a visit, in an afternoon where the Mexican, Raul Jimenez he did not play due to a sore calf.

In a duel where there was everything, injuries, great goals, and even a 19-minute break for the flight of a drone, but in the end the Wolves reached 34 points and were 4 units behind Man Utd, current fourth place in the premier league.

It was a good afternoon, despite the fact that it looked complicated by the absence of Jiménez due to a calf injury, and that is why the Wolves balanced the attack between several of their elements.

The first warning was at minute 9 when Fabio Silva He made a shot over the local goal. At 29′, Nelson Semedo faith was had with a distant hit, the ball seemed to carry danger, but in the end it was lifted.

Then the drone appeared on the Brentford pitch and the match was stopped for 19 minutes. Already after the restart, Silva made a cross shot that went very close to the goal.

The break came and for the second half the two teams agreed to play soccer and the goals came. Thus, it was when the scoring was opened at 48 ‘in favor of Wolverhampton.

The Portuguese gathered Joao Moutinho to Semedo and back, it was then that the first controlled and hit him with three fingers from a distance, the ball had an effect and went in for the Wolves 1-0.

At 70′ the tie came with a great goal from Ivan Toney, who hit a superb free-kick volley to make it 1-1.

Wolverhampton regained the lead in the 78th minute when Ruben Neves he received the ball outside the area, it was a play where his teammates were carrying the ball until it fell to him thanks to Moutinho. He released the shot from the right from below and sent it to save to make it 2-1 in favor of the visit.

Still Adama Traore made the third for the Wolves at 96′, but was annulled in the VAR, so the duel ended 2-1 for the visit.

