Summary of the match Chivas vs Queretaro (1-1). GOALS.

Alexis Vega can’t just with Chivas, needs support and this did not arrive, that’s why the Guadalajara tied with Queretaro 1-1 on the Matchday 3 of Closure 2022 so that the people of Guadalajara reach 4 points.

Vega he is the only one who dares in the rojiblanco box, fights, tries and scores in the Guadalajara from Marcelo Michel LeanoHowever, things get complicated having no one to second him.

Because, Vega finds his best ally in long-distance shots. Against Gallos Blancos he did 3 and scored 1 that gave the equalizer to his team.

Already he had done it against Mazatlán FC a couple of days ago, this Saturday, the crane repeated dose masterfully taking a free kick that he did beat the goalkeeper, Washington Aguerre to tie a match that the Sacred Flock He started losing practically from the locker room.

The technician, Marcelo Michel Leaño ordered 6 changes with the intention that his team would wake up after last week’s defeat against Pachuca, so they started louis olvats, Carlos Cisneros, Christian Calderon, Jesus Angle, Fernando Beltran Y Robert Alvarado.

With the changes, Chivas fell asleep at home and at minute 2 he was already losing 1-0 when Leonardo Sequeira I note with a good shot. The element of White Roosters beat Raúl Gudiño with a strong shoe that was opening up to get into the goal.

The Guadalajara tried to answer and at 9′, Alexis Vega made a first free throw that ended in the Queretaro goal post.

The crane stood up from outside the area, he released the shoe that goalkeeper Washington Aguerre touched and the ball hit the post and went out.

The Guadalajarans continued and at 32′, Canelo Angulo made another shot that was saved by Aguerre and then, at 39′, the same thing happened with the shot from Beltran, who had conjugated with Vega.

Then came the jewel of the afternoon. Another foul on the boundaries of the area, now on Angle. The stopwatch showed 41′ and Vega back on the ball, the striker stopped, measured and released the shot at a pure angle to make it 1-1It was a real goal.

In the second half, Queretaro knocked again on the red and white door. Everything originated from a bad exit of Gilberto Sepúlveda, who divided the ball, in the end it fell to his surname namesake, Ángel Sepúlveda who at 52′ stood in front of Gudiño, he shot and the goalkeeper deflected him with his chest.

of the little Alvarado in his first duel as a starter in Chivas, the Louse made a right volley shot at 60′ that cut him off aguerre in a good way

The same goalkeeper took another clear one that also smelled like a great goal with a shot from the Nene Beltrán at 68 ‘who ended up deflecting to a corner kick.

Vega sought victory for Chivas and at 80′ he filled the ball with his instep from afar, which he again saved aguerre.

In the final part, Calderón tried with two shots, the most dangerous of 95 ‘in a free kick that went over to leave the tie 1-1 in Akron Stadium.