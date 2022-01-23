Summary of the match Napoli vs Salernitana (4-1); Chucky Lozano did not like

Midtime Editorial

After his double against Bologna, Hirving Lozano repeated in Napoli’s starting lineup this Sunday against Salernitana, but chucky He was not convincing and came on as a substitute at 46′ in the duel that ended in a 4-1 win for his team.

It was at 17′ that the scoring opened, John Jesus he took a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal with assistance from Eljif Elmas, who took the corner kick. The VAR had to corroborate the validity of the annotation.

Chucky was trying to make himself present, already in the first minutes he had had a shot on goal and at 22′ another one, but it went wide; this was the little that the Mexican was seen, along with an offside at 29′.

Things for Napoli seemed to get complicated, since at 33′ the tie fell, Federico Bonazzoli with the right from the center of the area he put the 1-1 next to the left post.

While in a short time, Napoli cooled down the matter, because with two penalties committed by Frédéric VeseliThey set the course of the game.

At 45’+2 it was a foul on Eljif Elmas and two minutes later Dries Mertens charged for 2-1.

The first half ended and when the match resumed, Chucky was changed by Lorenzo Insigne; then at 47′ the score was extended to 3-1, when a left-footed shot from amir rahmani increased the number.

While at 50′ in an incredible way, Frederic made a penalty again, the previous one due to a foul and this time due to a hand, so he won the red and his team another goal against at 53′, Lorenzo Insigne converted the penalty.

Napoli reaches 49 points, close to Inter who has 53; That second place that those of Chucky have could change, since the result of Milan, who goes against Juventus, is missing.

