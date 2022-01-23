Summary of the match PSG vs Reims (4-0). GOALS

AFP

The Paris Saint-Germain added a new victory this Sunday in matchday 22 of Ligue 1, after defeat Reims 4-0 in a match where Sergio Ramos scored his first goal in the French club and Lionel Messi returned to play after a month of absence due to covid-19.

It is the second victory for PSG in 2022, which allows the club from the French capital maintain a comfortable 11-point lead on second-placed Nice.

The Italian Marco Verratti contributed to the victory Parisian with a goal (44), Ramos made the second (63), shooting a dead ball into the net inside the small area after a corner kick taken by Ángel di María, and the win was completed with a goal against the Belgian Wout Faes (67) and another from the Portuguese Daniel Pereira (76).

Ramos, who started in the center of defence, scored his first goal since playing for Paris SG and it seems that, after a very difficult start to the season due to injuries, he is getting back in shape at the decisive moment of the season, three weeks after receiving Real Madrid in the Parque de los Príncipes in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Another good news for PSG ahead of this Champions League duel is that Lionel Messi returned to play after a month of absence due to the contagion to covid-19 that he suffered during his Christmas vacation in Rosario. The Argentine played almost half an hour.

And Kylian Mbappé, who throughout the week had dragged discomfort in an adductor, started and played 77 minutes, although this time he did not score.

Despite the comfortable victory, the Parisian game continued without convincing their fans, especially in the first half, in which the only thing that stood out was Verratti’s goal, with a beautiful shot with the outside of his foot, just before the break.

The game improved in the second half and a win came that keeps PSG as the outstanding leader of the championship.