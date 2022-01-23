Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Livestream

Getty Images Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to repeat as champions in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams (13-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) square off in a titanic game in the NFC divisional round on Sunday, January 23.



The game (Sunday at 3 pm ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch a Rams vs Bucs live stream online:

Preview Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

The Rams-Bucs game features stars at almost every position — starting with the quarterbacks.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just got his first postseason win against the Arizona Cardinals last Monday. Now an even bigger challenge awaits him when he faces the Bucs and their quarterback, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

“The most important thing in facing someone like Tom Brady is knowing his ability and consistency to get his team into the end zone,” said Stafford, According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s done a great job his entire career, both with New England and Tampa. He’s managed to score points – and he’s done it in every possible way.”

Both teams have lost key receivers during the season, but have also been able to replace them. Los Angeles added Odell Beckham Jr. and he ended up doing much better than expected after DeSean Jackson tore ACL. Tampa Bay has been able to find receivers on its roster who have been able to replace Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Meanwhile, the Bucs’ Mike Evans and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp are two of the best in the entire league.

Stafford and Brady can find those receivers anywhere on the field, but both teams also play well on the ground. Sony Michel and the return of Cam Akers have made the Rams’ running game flow. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II could return to the Bucs, but both are still in doubt. Meanwhile, Ke’Shawn Vaughn kept the rushing attack alive by scoring in three of the last four games.

Tampa Bay boasts the third-best rushing defense in the NFL, which has allowed 92.5 yards per game. The Bucs have a strong defensive line that includes the likes of Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh.

Linebackers Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, David White and Jason Pierre-Paul can pressure Stafford. The Bucs’ secondary has been plagued by injuries, but it can still do its job, which may be a problem for Stafford after his 17 interceptions this season.

Brady and company could have problems with the Rams’ defense, led by Aaron Donald. Despite Donald’s run-in with the Cardinals’ DJ Humphries, he will be in Tampa.

The Bucs’ injury-riddled offensive line will also have to deal with Greg Gaines on the defensive line and linebackers Von Miller and Leonard Floyd. Throwing long passes will also be a challenge as the Rams have a talented secondary that includes Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp, although the latter is in doubt for Sunday.

Los Angeles won their September 26 game at SoFi Stadium 34-24. The Rams dominated most of that game. The Bucs haven’t lost since Dec. 19, despite his injuries, and Brady hasn’t lost a home division game since 2010.

“But they are a very talented team and one of the best in the NFL — they have a very good offense, a tremendous defense, they are very well coached, and they have great specialists,” Brady told reporters Wednesday, via NFL.com. “Yes, we played against them at the beginning of the season and it will be an extremely difficult game for us.”

