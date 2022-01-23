Tecatito Corona and Néstor Araujo, the best in Sevilla 2-2 Celta; Orbelín still hasn’t made his debut

Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona was key for Sevilla to recover from a two-goal deficit and in the end his team managed to draw against Celta de Vigo led by Néstor Araujo and Orbelín Pineda.

‘Tecatito’ made his first start and was one of Sevilla’s best players, who, no matter how hard he tried to open the scoring in the first half, failed and went down 0-2 at the break at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Jesus Manuel Corona with the brand of Brais Mendez Sevilla vs. Celtic Getty Images

And it is that Franco Cervi and Iago Aspas took advantage of two arrivals to put the Celtics ahead. What’s more, Néstor Araujo was calm and controlled the visiting team’s central defense well.

However, on the right side, Celta suffered each hand to hand from Corona, who received several kicks and even had to be treated on the wing for ankle pain. That led to a change of band and on the right it was the same trend.

The Mexican winger was one of the best in the game, he reached the baseline, faced, sent crosses and enabled his teammates, although the goal was denied in the first 45 minutes.

For the complement, Seville modified and input Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez was key, because the Argentine received a pass from the ‘tecatito‘ and made a great goal with which the comeback began on the scoreboard. His impact slipped into the angle of Matías Dituro before the mark of Néstor Araujo, who was unable to completely deflect the shot.



Then, with more confidence, the Seville turned to the front. Crown he left after 72 minutes with a lot of pain in his ankle and the alarms went off, but his team pulled the trigger and Oliver Torres consummated the tie for the Sánchez Pizjuán to explode.

those of the ‘Chacho’ Coudet they got nervous and there were some mistakes on defense. Araujo, despite everything, endured each arrival of the locals in a good way. Coudet himself had to modify and Orbelin Pineda had to endure for the debut, because the helmsman of the Celtic he preferred to save the point with players with a defensive vocation.

In this way, in a duel of Mexicans in The league, there was nothing for anyone. ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Nestor Araujo They were among the best with their teams, but both Sevilla and Celta de Vigo shared points.