“Tell him what you did”: Lizbeth Rodríguez broke into her friend’s wedding screaming and was removed from the event

The former Badabun Girl mercilessly exposed Celeste Cellegrini’s boyfriend in the middle of the wedding ceremony, earning the rejection of those present.

Lizbeth Rodríguez again generates controversy between couples, but this time things did not go as she expected. The former Chica Badabun interrupted the wedding of her friend Celeste Cellegrini and Banaz to expose the groom in the middle of the ceremony.

“Tell him what you did last weekend” shouted Lizbeth among the public when the happy couple was about to seal their pact with a kiss, the famous youtuber wanted to prevent the union, but was removed from the event by security personnel to silence her .

The wedding of the influencers Celeste Cellegrini and Banaz had been carefully planned in every detail, as the happy couple showed through their social networks where they showed how the ceremony was taking place.

But the happiness of the couple was clouded by the cruel comment of the presenter of the unfaithful program broadcast on the YouTube platform, because she stood up and began to insinuate that there was a secret that her friend Celeste had to know before getting married. .

“Celeste Banaz is unfaithful to you” Lizbeth is heard shouting, amidst the murmur of the guests.

The images shared by those present show how the former Badabun star was on the verge of tears in front of his partner while the security team had to intervene to force Lizbeth out of the event.

The amazement and discomfort was evident among the friends and relatives of the bride. As Lizbeth was dragged out of the event, Banaz took the microphone to ensure that everything had been a joke by her friend to generate content.

Although not everyone believed the explanation, Celeste was completely recovered upon hearing these words and the ceremony ended with a kiss between the newlyweds.

The controversial party quickly went viral on social networks because everyone was shocked at Lizbeth’s attitude when she ruined her friend’s great moment.

