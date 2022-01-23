The 2022 Grammy Awards have a new date. When are they?

Getty USA, Los Angeles: The Grammy Awards trophy in Los Angeles on February 11, 2007.

From the city of Los Angeles, California, the 2022 Grammy award ceremony was scheduled to be held on January 31, but due to the circulation of the omicron variant that once again set off the alarms around the world, and after to become predominant in the United States, the organizers of the event decided to postpone the gala for a later date.

Through a statement, on January 5, the organizers said that the 64th version of the awards for the best of music, set for this day, were suspended due to the uncertainty surrounding the Ómicron variant, and the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country in recent weeks.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards,” they said. the Recording Academy and CBS.

They went on to say that “The health and safety of members of our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, running the program on January 31 simply contains too many risks.”

When is the new date and where will they be held?

Through its social networks, The Recording Academy shared that the 2022 Grammy Awards will be held live on Sunday, April 3 at 8:00 pm ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. They added that comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show,’ would return to host the event.

“We are excited to bring the Grammys to Las Vegas for the first time and to put on a world-class show,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the show’s original date, we were inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by his generosity and grateful for his unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

The most nominated

For this year, Jon Batiste is presented as the main nominee for the Grammy. This talented artist has 11 nominations in a variety of genres including R&B, Jazz, American Traditional Music, Classical Music and Music Videos.

The second most nominated, with the same number of mentions, eight in total, are the Canadian Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER

Also, in the album of the year award category, there are two long-standing rivals: Taylor Swift and Kanye West, followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, with seven nominations respectively.

It should be noted that for this edition the selected artists were not chosen by anonymous committees, but by more than 11,000 members of the Recording Academy of the United States, and that in this version they enter to compete in two new categories: ‘Best Musical Performance World’ and ‘Best Latin Urban Music Album’.

How to watch the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammys can be tuned in on the CBS channel in the United States and on TNT and TNT Series in Latin America. It will also be available through the Recording Academy website (live.grammy.com), or on its official YouTube channel.

2022 Grammy Nominees

Record of the year:

• I Still Have Faith In You – ABBA

• Freedom – Jon Batiste

• I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

• Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

• Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

• Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

• Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

• Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

• Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

• Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

Album of the year:

• We Are – Jon Batiste

• Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

• Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

• Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

• Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

• Back Of My Mind – HER

• Montero – Lil Nas X

• Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

• Evermore – Taylor Swift

• Donda – Kanye West

Song of the year:

• Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

• A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

• Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

• Fight For You – HER

• Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

• Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

• Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

• Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

• Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

• Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist:

• Arooj Aftab

• Jimmie Allen

• Baby Keem

• FINNEAS

•Glass Animals

•Japanese Breakfast

• The Kid LAROI

•Arlo Parks

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Saweti

Best Pop Solo Performance:

• Anyone – Justin Bieber

• Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

• Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

• Positions – Ariana Grande

• Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

• I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

• Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny white

• Butter – BTS

• Higher Power – Coldplay

• Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

• Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

• Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

• Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

• Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

• That’s Life – Willie Nelson

• A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album:

• Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

• Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

• Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

• Positions – Ariana Grande

• Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rock Performance:

• Shot In The Dark – AC/DC

• Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas

• Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

• Ohms – Deftones

• Making A Fire – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song:

• All My Favorite Songs – Weezer

• The Bandit – Kings Of Leon

• Distance – Mammoth WVH

• Find My Way – Paul McCartney

• Waiting On A War – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album:

• Power Up – AC/DC

• Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

• No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

• Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

• McCartney III – Paul McCartney

Best Latin Pop Album:

• Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

• My loves – Paula Arenas

• Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjona

• My hands – Camilo

• Mendo – Alex Cuba

• Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Urban Music Album:

• Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

• The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny

• Jose – J Balvin

• KG0516 – Karol G

• Mendo – Alex Cuba

• Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:

• Leave – Stereo Bomb

• Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe) – Electric Diamond

• Origin – Juanes

• Cramp – Nathy Peluso

• The man from Madrid – C. Tangana

• Karmatic Resonance Sounds – Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Album:

• Ranchera Music Anthology Vol.2 – Aida Cuevas

• At my 80′s –Vicente Fernández

• Six – Mon Laferte

• A song for Mexico Vol.2 – Natalia Lafourcade

• Ay ay ay! (Super deluxe) – Christian Nodal

Best Latin Tropical Album:

• Salswing – Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra,

• In quarantine – The great combo of Puerto Rico,

• Without sauce there is no paradise – Aymée Nuviola and

• Colleagues – Gilberto Santa Rosa

• Live from Peru – Tony Succar

Best R&B Performance:

• Lost You – Snoh ​​Aalegra

• Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

• Damage – HER

• Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

• Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

• I Need You – Jon Batiste

• Bring It On Home To Me – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

• Born Again – Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

• Fight For You – HER

• How Much Can A Heart Take – Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song:

• Damage – HER

• Good Days – SZA

• Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

• Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

• Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album:

• Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies – Snoh ​​Aalegra

• We Are – Jon Batiste

• Gold Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

• Back Of My Mind – HER

• Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance:

• Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

• Up – Cardi B

• M Y. LIFE – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

• Way 2 Sexy – Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

• Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song:

• Bath Salts – DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

• Best Friend – Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

• Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

• Jail – Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

• M Y. LIFE – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album:

• The Off-Season – J. Cole

• Certified Lover Boy – Drake

• King’s Disease II–Nas

• Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

• Donda – Kanye West

