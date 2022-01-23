The 8 best alternatives to Forocoches

Forocoches is the leader of the forums, but if you are looking for alternatives to this website, these are the best forums you can find in Spanish.

If your language is Spanish and you have searched for information on Google, you will surely have visited the website of forcars, and it is that this popular forum is full of different topics and opinions, contrary to what its name shows, which makes it look like a monothematic forum.

However, Forocoches is not the only forum that exists in our language, there are many alternatives that you can visit and it is very likely that they meet your expectations.

Top of the best alternatives to Forocoches

Each of these forums has its particularity., so we invite you to take a look at each one before deciding on one.

The other side

To start we are going to talk about a very popular forum among gamers. It is a website where you can discuss and comment on any topic related to video games, no matter what your favorite console is, PlayStation, Wii, Xbox, PC, they are all here. Although if you are to play on mobile, you may prefer to visit Foromóvil.

Too has a section to talk about topics not related to video games such as music, technology, series, among others.

forumparallel

Foroparalelo could be said to be the most similar to Forocoches in this list, since its content is very extensive and varied. At the time of creating these lines, 835,079 topics had been created with more than 18 million messages published by its community that exceeds 120 thousand registered members. Undoubtedly a very wide community to be able to discuss and debate almost any topic.

Taringa

Although for many, including Wikipedia, Taringa is a social network, its operation is very similar to that of a forum with publications of all kinds of topics and moderators. For this reason, we decided to include this website, which is also one of the largest Spanish-speaking communities, although after being heavily censored for pirated content and having suffered a hack of more than 28 million accounts, the number of users has seen significantly reduced.

forumbeta

if you likeeverything related to the world of the Internet and how to generate money in it, Forobeta is your best option. In this forum you will find everything you need to know about blogging, website creation, graphic design, programming, writing, social networks, web pages, digital marketing, NFT and more.

ADSL Zone

let’s go with another very interesting and useful forum such as the ADSLZone forum where you can learn about telephone operators, routers, Linux, Windows, cable operators, networks, mobile telephony, bandwidth and even, official support from different companies such as Movistar, Vodafone, Jazztel, Orange and Yacom, which are attended by the operators of each of these.

Half life

Mediavida is a forum with various topics such as sports, cooking, pets, cryptocurrencies, among others, however, its greatest content and audience is related to video gamesThere are even games like Counter Strike, Final Fantasy and League of Legends that have their own section on the web.

I repair

His name says it all, is a forum where you can seek help to fix just about anything you can think of, from the most common such as televisions, computers, fans, washing machines or refrigerators, to UPS, cryptocurrency wallets, code readers, to name a few. Before throwing away that appliance you have at home and it doesn’t work, take a look at the YoReparo forum, which is very likely to help you fix it.

Bubble

It is recognized as one of the most important economic forums in Spanish. Although the economy is its main theme, we can also enter and discuss other areas such as politics, entrepreneurship and national and international news. It has one of the most active communities that we can find in the world of forums.

