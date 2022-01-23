The 8 best MMORPG games for iPhone

If you are a gamer who is passionate about MMORPG games and you are looking for the best ones to download on your iPhone, then you cannot miss this list.

Although many are not familiar with the acronym MMORPG, surely at some time you have played titles of this genre like Final Fantasy, EVE Online, Guild Wars. And it is that for a couple of decades, role-playing video game technology has amazed young and not so young.

The MMORPG games allow the virtual interaction among a large number of characters generated in the video game, as well as other users who assume an avatar within it, that is why it is so popular among gamers around the world.

If you want to know what are the best MMORPG games to play on your iPhone, This article is for you. Let us begin!

8 iPhone MMORPG Games You Should Consider

Genshin Impact .

. Raid Shadows Legends

A3: Still Alive

Adventure Quest 3D MMO RPG

AlbionOnline

Arcane Legends MMORPG

AxE: Alliance vs Empire

Black Desert Mobile

Below you can see a list of best 8 games for you to download to your iPhone, all free and with minimal technical requirements.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is the iPhone version of the miHoYo’s third video game, which has been adapted to mobile phones to bring excitement everywhere. In this fiction you must complete the journey through the amazing and dangerous world of Teyvat, the civilization inherited by the seven elemental Gods.

Being an MMORPG will have available two modalities, the multiplayer where you will be able to form a community and fight against multiple enemies wave of complete different missions. It features top-notch animations, rendered in real time to enhance the user experience.

+12.

Size 3.5GB.

Compatible with iOS 9.0 and later versions.

Raid Shadows Legends

All the “raiders” of the world received with euphoria this iPhone version developed by Plarium Global Ltd. It stars in a massive PVE campaign with epic battles in any of your 12 worlds, defeating dragons, necromancers, golems and other terrifying and powerful beasts.

When you start the journey you will have available to 4 main champions of the saga: Athel, Elhain, Galek and Kael, although you can also access the plus 500 that the saga offers. Also, you can collect characters, fight as a team in the PVP Arena or against epic bosses.

+12.

Size 241MB.

Compatible with iOS 11.0 and later versions.

A3: Still Alive

One of the best massive PVP battle games from the actuality. Fun, exciting and very competitive, that’s how the battles of A3: Still Alive. This game has excellent graphics and one simple interface It allows you to have all kinds of challenges. With hundreds of characters available Without restrictions.

It has multiple battle modes, without a doubt the most challenging is Dark Presence, a free-for-all battle in the open field between 100 vs. 100 users, where the only rule is that there are no rules. The last to survive will be the master. If survival is your thing, the mode battle royale is ideal for you.

+12.

Size 3.9GB.

Compatible with iOS 10.0 and later versions.

Adventure Quest 3D MMO RPG

Adventure Quest 3D MMO RPG has been the MMORPG game open source with the widest range of players available for iPhone today. The same is found action packed 3D graphics of high quality offering an impressive experience. It is avant-garde in the customization of characters and in the creation of unique heroes inspired by anime or comics of your preference.

In this game you can assume the identity of a warrior, magician, ninja, paladin, pirate or moglomaniac, in addition, it has a adventure mode for those who love explore and complete quests.

+12.

Size 220MB.

Compatible with iOS 10.0 and later versions.

AlbionOnline

A medieval fantasy virtual game released in 2017 very popular within the gamer community. Its cross-platform development allows combine multiple devices like iPad and iPhone from a single server. More than adventures or battles, the most important thing is the daily life between players.

Boosts the game’s own economy from the market between players, since you can get from armor, weapons and even qualities of the characters. Inside of the crystal kingdom you can have hard 5 vs 5 or 20 vs 20 battles. Maximum adrenaline and huge rewards await for the most daring.

+14.

Size 2.6GB.

Compatible with iOS 14.3 and later versions.

Arcane Legends MMORPG

A epic journey very vivid where you shall complete various missions in an amazing fantasy world. East dungeon game It allows looting tons of gold, reaching forests, mountains, islands and castles. In addition, it has multiple battles, duels, and even skill competitions.

As if that were not enough, you can customize your hero by making him stronger, agile or fearless and even create a pet to be your best ally in all the battles of the game. collect these virtual mystical beasts, which will allow you to quickly evolve between levels. With updates to the game mode every week you won’t miss an ounce of fun.

+12.

Size 184MB.

Compatible with iOS 9.0 and later versions.

AxE: Alliance vs Empire

A proxy war between the Darkhaan Empire and the Galanos Alliance who have been fighting since time immemorial. This fight for the control of very rare ancient relics that could give all the power of the Universe to whoever wins them. Is a intuitive game where you can choose the path and the missions to reach.

It has 22 extraordinary and difficult landscapes to overcome and also allows you to choose between six character types, each with different and powerful abilities. You can raise the power of each character to be the king of the game.

+12.

Size 217MB.

Compatible with iOS 10.0 and later versions.

Black Desert Mobile

Black Desert Mobile is a game downloaded in more than 150 countries with the possibility to choose between eight types of characters. It allows you to combine different qualities to increase the power of your avatar. In addition, this title allows character auto mode to upgrade your weapons and tools.

Play as the Dark Knight, Ranger or Archer and raise their powers to win all kinds of battles. Their 3d graphics they are really impressive, they are at the level of a video game console. Without a doubt, one of the best MMORPG games you must play on your iPhone.

+12.

Size 217MB.

Compatible with iOS 10.0 and later versions.

enjoy several hours of entertainment virtual with these MMORPG games with impressive graphics and worlds out of series.

