The advice that Canelo Álvarez gave to Brandon Moreno to be successful in the UFC

Canelo Álvarez advised Brandon Moreno to maintain success in his career (Photo: Instagram/@theassassinbaby)

After becoming the first Mexican to win a championship in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Brandon Moreno visited another Mexican who has made history in world boxing in his gym, Saul Alvarez. Six months after that fleeting encounter, and on the eve of making the first defense of his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo, the native of Tijuana, Baja California, recounted the advice he gave Cinnamon to be successful in your career.

During an interview for TUDN, Moreno assured that in the quick visit to Guadalajara he was able to receive a couple of technical observations to improve their performance in the cage, as well as in the hit to do more damage to his rivals. However, the pound-for-pound best also took the liberty of provide you with a few words that will help you consolidate and maintain your career.

“He gave me a couple of tips about life, how to get so high, fame and all the things that are going to come, both good and bad. The friendships that may not be your friends and keeping you focused on your work. I’m still a very hungry boy in this sport,” he said.

The native of Tijuana, Baja California won the flyweight title in June 2021 (Photo: Christian Petersen/AFP)

And it is that Cinnamon has been characterized as one of the most disciplined boxers that Mexico has had. Despite the controversies and constant criticism to which he is subjected, he has achieved one of the most productive careers in terms of titles and knockouts. At 31 years of age and 16 as a professional boxer, he has four world titles in different weight divisions, among which super middleweight, middleweight, super welterweight and light heavyweight.

His record is made up of 60 brawls, in which it has come out ahead in 57 occasions, of which 39 have been by way of knockout, in exchange for a couple of draws and only one loss by way of decision. Similarly, in 2021 he became the first Mexican and 168-pound boxer to win the undisputed title in the sector, that is, collect all available belts.

Despite the success and the scrutiny against him, Moreno assured that “As a person, Cinnamon it was amazing to me. You realize why it is what it is. He is an incredible champion. as a person he is very humble, very focused on what he wants. You feel the vibe and that’s very cool (…) I think that in Mexico they sometimes criticize him a lot, but I personally don’t understand why. the guy is amazing”.

Brandon Moreno will defend his title against Deiveson Figueiredo in the third fight of his history (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/REUTERS)

After stripping Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo of the flyweight title, Moreno will grant the rematch in what will be the third exhibition of his history. Both fighters will meet at the Honda Center, located in Anaheim, California, next Saturday, January 22. The event that will host the fight will be the 270th edition of the UFC.

Despite being 28 years old and having achieved success in his discipline, Moreno considers that he has not lost his ambition and the hunger to continue transcending. He exemplified with other athletes who, after consolidating themselves at the top, are seized by confidence and comfort, which leads them to lose the courage to maintain their achievements and, eventually, lead their stories to failure.

On the contrary, Brandon told the media Los Angeles Times that “once I won the title, one of my main goals was to ‘hey concentrated, sir, because things remain the same. There are people who want your title, who want to beat you. Be ready for whatever comes’. So I concentrated on not losing my hunger.”

