The best Heath Ledger movies to remember him 14 years after his death | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- This Saturday, January 22, is considered a rather nostalgic day for the most faithful fans of Heath Ledger, since this year marks the 14th anniversary of the death of the acclaimed actor who lost his life due to an accidental overdose, a consequence of his demand to be the best actor.

It should be remembered that the Australian interpreter lost his life due to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs from a terrible insomnia that he began to suffer from several years ago, a fact that caused an impact worldwide.

At that time, Ledger was at what seemed to be the pinnacle of success, as his career took off thanks to his role as the villain of one of DC’s best-known films, after playing the Joker in “Batman: Knight of the Dead.” night”, interpretation with which managed to position himself as one of the favorite actors in the film.

Thanks to the Joker, Ledger won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor., sadly posthumously, as well as earning a best actor nomination for the breakout film “Brokeback Mountain” in which he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Anna Faris, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams, including This film won three Oscars out of a total of eight nominations. and was based on the short story “Brokeback Mountain” by Annie Proulx.

Given the fame he obtained for his distinctive performances as an actor, Heath Ledger is remembered as one of the most talented, popular and beloved celebrities worldwide, so 14 years after his death some of his fans they wanted to remember him with his best films that are available on different digital platforms.

The first are the aforementioned “Brokeback Mountain” which is available on Netflix and HBO Max, which tells the story of forbidden love between two cowboys who live on Brokeback Mountain.

Two young people who meet and fall in love during the summer of 1963 while they work in the sheep herding in the fictional place of the state of Wyoming, although the plot of the film tells the story of their lives and continues with the complex relationship for two decades later, when both marry their boyfriends and start a family .

“Batman: The Dark Knight” can be seen directly from the great HBO Max streaming, where Ledger is the main villain and enemy of Batman who will do what he can to destroy organized crime in Gotham City with the help of Commander Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent.

Almost a year after the events of the first film, a band of thieves wearing clown masks carry out a violent robbery in one of the banks of the City mafia, but the assailants are unaware that among them is the person who hired them, the Joker, who made it clear that they should kill each other.

And finally, one of the romantic films that is considered a cult among different generations for its unconventional love story, It’s about “10 Things I Hate About You” which is available on Disney+.

Cameron James is a new student at Padua High School and falls in love with one of the most popular students in the school, Bianca Stratford, but the young woman has an overprotective father who does not allow his daughters to date.

But to fulfill his mission to be with the girl of his dreams, Cameron “hires” Patrick to ask out Bianca’s older sister Kat. A love affair that begins indifferent, but it ends up being a romance that none of the protagonists expected.