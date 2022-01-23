The best tricks to get the most out of your Xiaomi Mi Band 6 (2022)

Do not miss the best tricks for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, with them you will be able to take full advantage of its functions.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 hit the market to offer even more features and enhancements to users, with a larger screen than the Mi Band 5 and the introduction of useful tools such as blood oxygen monitoring. If you have not yet discovered all its functions for whatever reason, in this guide we will tell you The best tricks to get the most out of your Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

We have had the opportunity to analyze this Mi Band 6 and, incidentally, we have taken the opportunity to discover those tricks that you cannot miss so that the user experience is perfect. Step by step, we tell you how to carry them out. Spoiler: they are very simple and some of these tricks will also work for the Mi Band 5.

The best tricks for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is a smart bracelet packed with features, and not all of them are focused on sports and health. If the link with apps like Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear, you can get even more out of it. For example, you can receive notifications from your mobile on the bracelet, or also control music playback.

Are many applications that you can give the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, and also many customization options. If you limit yourself to giving a basic use to the smartband, we invite you to discover the following tricks to get the most out of it.

Put a photo of yourself as wallpaper

Customizing the wallpaper of the Mi Band 6 is one of the most fun processes, as it allows us to play with the design of the smart bracelet with great ease. In fact, you can set a watch face every day, you have dozens of them to choose from.

If you enter the screen customization menu in the Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear apps, you will see that there are more formal designs, others more technological, others simpler… In addition, there is also a category called “Photos” and that, as its name suggests, allows you put a photo of yourself as background of screen.

You can choose a photo of yourself, a loved one, or a wallpaper image that you made yourself. To do this, take your mobile and go to Screens of the bracelet > Online > Photos and choose which model of all the available ones you like the most. Tap on the one you like the most and click on the option “Replace photo”.

A) Yes you will enter the gallery of your mobile, where you must choose the photo you want to set as wallpaper. Also, you can choose accent color of the interface, that tone in which elements such as the time or date appear. To set all changes, just tap on the “Apply” button And that’s it, you’ll see how your own photo is the wallpaper of the Mi Band 6.

Gain some light with your flashlight

It is one of the most unknown functions of the smart bracelet, but the flashlight can be very useful when you need some extra light and you don’t have any other device at hand. To activate the flashlight, you just have to activate the screen and slide up until you find the “More” section, which you have to access. Within this menu you will find the “Flashlight” function and, if you enter it, you will see how the option appears “Light”.

If you touch this button, the screen will be colored white at maximum brightness and it will become a good light source. It is true that the screen gadget It’s not very big, but it can be very useful in certain situations. To turn it off, you just have to touch the screen again.

Activate the night mode so that the brightness does not bother you

Another interesting function, but perhaps little used by users, is the night mode. This tool is dedicated to dim the screen at night, so you are not bothered by the glare when you are in the dimly lit room. If we take into account that the smart bracelet does not have automatic brightness, this function is very useful.

You can easily activate it from the app in which you have linked the smartband with the mobile. Simply enter the “Night mode” section and, again, touch the “Night mode” option. Here you can choose if you want activate automatically after sunset or do you want schedule its activation and deactivation. Thus, the screen will go dark at night without you having to worry about changing the brightness of the screen every day.

Use it to pay for your purchases

There is a version of Xiaomi Mi Band 6 with NFC which is priced higher than the standard version. We do not talk about this model often, because its success is less because it is more expensive. However, you may have a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 with NFC on your wrist without you knowing.

To find out, you just have to look for the “Card” section in the Mi Fit app. If available, it means you can add your bank cards to pay directly from the smart bracelet. Thus, when you buy in an establishment, you will only have to bring your Mi Band 6 closer to the payment device to carry out the transaction.

Set it to automatically detect your workouts

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has the ability to automatically detect five sports modes. However, you must activate this detection manually through the smart bracelet itself. Enter the section of settings and tap on “Detect activity”. Next, select which sports you want it to detect without you having to start them manually. The options are walking, running, cycling, elliptical and rowing machine.

In this way, when you start walking for a continuous period, the Mi Band 6 will automatically detect it and start monitoring the activity.

Block its use when you don’t have it on

The Xiaomi device saves your personal information, such as exercise data, health analysis and also the notifications that come from the mobile phone. Therefore, it is best that protect your privacy by locking the bracelet when you don’t have it on your wrist. This configuration is done through the mobile app, specifically, in the section “Doll Detection”.

set a six digit PIN to lock the smartband. When you take it off your wrist, the Mi Band 6 will be automatically locked and you will need to enter that code to unlock it and use it normally again. In this way, if you lose the bracelet or it is stolen, no one will be able to access it unless you know the password.

Use it as a remote control for photos

Among the most unknown functions of the Mi Band, both in this sixth generation and in previous generations, is the remote control to take pictures. Thanks to this tool, you can use the smart bracelet as a kind of remote control that activates the camera shutter of the mobile. In this way, you will be able to take pictures without having the mobile next to you, something especially useful for selfies.

To carry out this trick you must go to the mobile app, either Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear. Within this, access the “Camera” section to link the phone camera with the bracelet. Then open the camera on the phone and the “Camera” function on the smartband, which is inside the “More” menu. In the latter you will find a button that will act as shutter, you just have to touch it to take the photo on the smartphone.

Customize widgets and order apps

In order for the experience of using the Mi Band 6 to suit your interests, it is best to customize the widgets that appear when you slide to one side or the other of the screen. At the end of the day, these are shortcuts that allow you direct access to the applications you use most. In addition, you can also change the order of the app carousel that you access when you swipe up or down on the home screen.

Carrying out this configuration is very simple, you just have to enter the sections “Widgets” and “Sort apps” in the mobile app.

Turn on your screen when you raise your wrist

This is one of the simplest tricks for the device, but also one of the most useful on a day-to-day basis. Activating the function “Lift to Activate”, the screen will turn on automatically when you lift your wrist. So that this tool does not bother you when you are sleeping, you can program its activation so that it only works during the day.

Create new types of vibration

Another good trick for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is that you can customize the vibration of each notification so that you know instantly what notice it is. Of course, this is done through the mobile application. Enter in the section “Vibration” and select which alert you want to customize: incoming calls, events, alarm, notifications, inactivity alert, incoming SMS or target alert.

Access one of them and click on the button “Create new vibration”. Then tap on the phone screen to create a vibration pattern. You can create a rhythm that you easily recognize. Finally, click on the button “Record” to save the settings. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting functions of this smart bracelet.

Protect the privacy of your location

Another way to protect your privacy when using the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is block the upload of your location data to the cloud. Before activating this protection, you should know that this can interfere with the registration of routes when you use the smartband. Once this is cleared up, follow these steps:

Open Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear and enter the section “Profile”. Click on the + button in the upper right corner. In the menu that appears, tap on “Settings”. check the box “Pause location upload”.

Unlock the phone with your Mi Band 6

Another application that you can give the Mi Band 6 is to use it as an unlock method for your mobile. Yes, you read that right, with the smart bracelet you can unlock your phone. As long as you have the smartband near the mobile, you can unlock the latter just by swiping the screen. This is how you can configure it from the application:

Enter the “Profile” section. Accede to “unlock phone” and then to “Set device unlock”. Tap on the smart band to confirm pairing. Set the effective unlocking distance, that is, if you want the mobile to only unlock when the smartband is close.

Reject calls right from your wrist

Connecting the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 with your mobile phone also allows you to receive the notification that you have an incoming call on your wrist. Enter Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear, and then activate the “Incoming calls” function. From this moment on, the smart bracelet will not only inform you that someone is calling you, it will also allow you to reject the call and even configure the sending of an SMS as a reply.

