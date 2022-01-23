The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro will be presented in February

The next february Black Shark will present its fifth generation of smartphones. The BlackShark 5 It could be the last model that the company presents with Xiaomi as the main investor.

The company has published the first teaser referring to this model. Also including confirmation that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm will be the processor in charge of giving power to this smartphone.

This new generation of smartphones will come with two models, the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro. The latest model that could incorporate news offered by Xiaomi.

Will mount a panel with AMOLED technology with a size of 6.8 inches. In this way, your screen will be up to the high end with a refresh rate that will maintain 144 Hz and a 2K one.

The base model will be powered by a 4,600mAh battery Compatible with 100W fast charging. While the Pro model will increase its capacity with 5,000mAh and 120W fast charge.

In the coming weeks we will learn new details of these models that will compete with the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

