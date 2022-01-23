The coach who would end Chivas’ mediocrity if they fire Michel Leaño

Marcelo Michel Leaño begins to lose credit in Chivas.

January 22, 2022 7:26 p.m.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They tied at one goal against Querétaro at home in the match of day 3 of Liga MX, a result that surely was not within the budget of the team led by Marcelo Michel Leano.

The credit is running out little by little firewood after winning just 3 games out of 12 played, and that is why the board of Chivas could be analyzing new options for technicians who can take the reins of the team.

One of the technicians who has been under the radar of Chivas and who might have a chance is Jaime Lozano, who successfully led the Mexican Under-23 National Team and led them to the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is currently without a team.

More Chivas news:

He got tired of Leaño, the coach Alexis Vega wants to renew with Chivas

Chivas players who have played for Jaime Lozano

Jaime Lozano he directed in that Olympic team several players from Chivas, What Alexis Vega, Jesus Angulo, Fernando Beltran and Roberto Alvarado, so it could be a good option to replace Marcelo Michel Leano.