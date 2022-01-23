The danger of AirTags: they are being used by stalkers and car thieves

The airtags from Manzana are becoming a tool bullying against women in America.

The BBC reports the testimony of at least 6 women who were watched and harassed by strangers due to the functionality of the Apple device.

AirTags serving for harassment

These button-sized devices are designed to work with the “Find” network of Manzana to locate lost items. But there have been multiple reports in the US that the devices are being used to track people.

In most of the reported cases, the harassed women explained that they received an alert on their phone that an unknown device had been following their movements and when they opened the app they could see the complete route of the person following them, from their work to their home depending on the medium.

“If you’ve created an article that’s useful for tracking stolen items, then you’ve also created a perfect tool for stalking,” says Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “I personally spoke to several people who found AirTags among his things,” he adds.

Manzana I knew, long before commercializing the AirTags, that could be used for criminal activities. when throwing them, Manzana said that “the AirTags They are designed to track items, not people.”

But the bad intentions are daily and, the worst thing is that once discovered, stalkers can turn off the device in a simple way to mislead the victim.

“The AirTags they beep at 60 decibels and it’s really easy to silence,” says Galperin.

“I could muffle it by simply closing it in my fist. I could muffle it by placing it between two sofa cushions. It’s impossible to hear it by placing it, say, under the bumper of your car,” he adds.

The devices are not only available for stalking, but also for carjacking. The York Regional Police have been reporting these cases since September 2021, and there are already five complaints under investigation to identify the network of thieves that hides the labels of Manzana to be able to identify the place where the vehicle is parked. These AirTags they are placed in parking lots of supermarkets or shopping centers, while the owners are away.

At the moment there are no major solutions and some experts ask the company to find a solution against these cases.

The BBC raised these criticisms Manzana, and the company responded, “We take customer security very seriously and are committed to the privacy and security of AirTag (…) If users ever feel that their security is at risk, they are lencourages you to contact your local authorities, who can work with Manzana to provide any available information about the AirTag unknown”.

