‘The Gilded Age’ Branches Out From Its New York City Set To Be Filmed In Historic Locations

ads

His new HBO Max historical fiction obsession, The Gilded Age, was created by Julian Fellowes, the writer and producer of Downton Abbey. Starring renowned actors Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and more, the official synopsis states that the show will focus on New York City in the late 19th century with a new set of wealthy characters.

However, despite the show’s setting taking place in New York City, The Gilded Age may not have been filmed there. So where was The Gilded Age filmed? Here’s everything we know about the show and its locations.

Source: HBO MaxWhere was ‘The Golden Age’ filmed?

In November 2021, The Newport Daily News of Newport, Rhode Island reported that filming took place in February 2021. Filming was previously scheduled for March 2020, but there were production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several historic mansions were used for filming, including Chateau-sur-Mer, The Elms, and The Breakers.

Filming for the show also took place outside of New York City, in Westchester County, New York. Detailed filming for the official Westchester County website took place in late 2020 and early 2021. Scenes were shot “on dirt roads and in historic cabins at the Edith Macy Conference Center at Briarcliff Manor, Glenview at the Museum of the Hudson River in Yonkers, Sleepy Hollow Country Club. «

Source: HBO Max

Additional scenes filmed in Westchester took place “inside the mansion and on the grounds of the Lyndhurst and Belvedere Estate in Tarrytown. Pace University in Pleasantville was used as a filming location and base camp for the cast and crew.” Executive producer David Crockett explained that he deliberately wanted to film in Westchester because it served as a “getaway” for the city’s wealthy inhabitants during the Gilded Age.

Said Crockett, “We were committed to an authentic feel and we wanted the show to be a New York show, an American show. And Westchester helped us. We created Manhattan locations from the period that include a large mansion and hotel exteriors, the interior of a cafe and cake parlor, a downtown print shop, a tavern, and the exterior of a ferry terminal. Westchester offered amazing assets and we will be back.”

Source: HBO Max

Many of the historical locations filmed in The Gilded Age are currently open for the public to visit, including the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown. “The Gilded Age period is an important part of Lyndhurst history and we worked closely with the production team to bring it to life,” said Howard Zar, CEO of Lyndhurst. “Our staff have a long history of helping our partners in the film industry. achieve their goals and be successful… It allows Lyndhurst to reach new audiences in a completely different way.”

Although the show was not filmed in the heart of New York City, it is clear that its filming locations were dedicated to historical accuracy, comfort, and safety for cast and crew. It looks like fans will enjoy The Gilded Age as much as they enjoyed Downton Abbey.

The Golden Age opens on January 24, 2022.