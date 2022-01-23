The harsh story of Adrián Suar about the sexual assault suffered by his son

Suar learned of the sexual assault on his son two years ago 1:21

(CNN Spanish) — Adrián Suar referred to the harsh confession of his son Tomás about the sexual assault he suffered as a child. Multifaceted, in an exclusive interview with Marcelo Longobardi he also recounted from the Polka offices the ups and downs of his various occupations and analyzed the situation in Argentina.

“It was a tough situation that we found out about, which was very shocking, right? When he told it, we already knew it with the mother two years before, but for almost 15 or 14 years he didn’t tell anything,” he said about the situation.

“And it was very strong for him how he lived it, like so many boys who had that problem, that one can think why he did not speak. And no, he does not speak, with such a scourge of that type of sick people (it is a disease) that happens and it keeps happening. That’s why you have to be very attentive,” said Suar.

The economic blow generated by covid-19

With more than 70 television programs as an actor, director, producer and programming manager for eltrece, plus cinema, theater and being an entrepreneur, Suar expanded outside of Argentina and reinvented himself as a producer.

Their businesses also felt the economic blow from the covid-19 pandemic:

“I don’t like fanaticism”

During the interview with Longobardi, Suar set out his position on the current political situation in the country, which he says is growingly polarized. This was what he said:

Suar on the crack in Argentina: I don’t like fanaticism 0:57

Watch the full interview this Sunday at 10:00 pm (Miami time) on CNN En Español.