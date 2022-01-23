‘The independent press is a necessity in any country,’ recognizes Leonardo Padura

Cuban writer and journalist Leonardo Padura, one of the best known and internationally read authors residing on the Island, He recognized that the state of journalism in Cuba is “critical” and that the “marginalization of the independent press” contributes to this.

As a guest at the gathering “La Habana Contada”, based at the Fayad Jamís library in Old Havana and led by the journalist and researcher Ciro Bianchi, Padura was talking about his next novel in preparation, which is about the life of Alberto Yarini (1882-1910), the famous pimp from the San Isidro neighborhood in Havana.

Among the issues addressed by the writer was also the function of the novelist as a chronicler of society and of the times in which he lives, which gave way to asking his opinion regarding the situation of independent journalism in the current Cuban context.

“The situation of journalism in Cuba, you know, has been critical for a long time”, commented to DIARIO DE CUBA.

“It is a relationship typical of socialist countries, where the press responds to a State policy and any other alternative space has many complications to express itself. That has been especially dramatic this year, due to the marginalization of the independent press, condemned en bloc”, He said.

“I believe that the independent press is a necessity in any country. I even said once somewhere that I didn’t understand how someone could be a Party member and a journalist in Cuba; because between the truth and the Party you have to opt for the Party”.

“It’s a discipline, and that makes it very difficult to do impartial journalism from the official media. As sometimes impartial journalism is not done from the alternative media, but the existence of these is a necessity“, he added.

The writer also offered his vision about the alliance between journalism and activism: “That depends on how that alliance is made. Journalism also has a propaganda function, it is indisputable, and it can be used in one way or another by the activism; it depends on how each one handles it and the degree to which that compromises the credibility of the publications and the relationship between reality and truth”.

“I believe that if activism is put in front of reality and truth, it is harmful; but if it is put in function of reality and truth, it is a support”, he concluded.

Padura, who has received strong criticism for not showing a clear position on the human rights violations that occur in Cuba, as he does in other countries he visits, became known as a journalist in Cubaespecially in the official media The Bearded Cayman Y Rebel Youth.

Nevertheless, in recent years the regime’s media barely mention him, and his books published in Cuba barely exist during their launches, because then those volumes vanish and never pass through the country’s bookstores.