The Institute of Legal Medicine of Aragon touched the 2,000 laboratory samples through 717 cases

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Aragón (IMLCF) received throughout the year just ended 1,999 samples (evidence) corresponding to 717 cases studied. The evidence is an element of a material nature directly related to the fact that is being investigated and that when it reaches this consideration implies that it must be scientifically analyzed and the results interpreted in order to be useful.

With respect to previous years, an upward trend in this activity is confirmed. Although 600 cases were studied in 2019, the following year, 2020, there was a slight decrease, reaching only 565 samples. However, the number of cases has risen again to 717.

“We are fortunate to have a leading center in some fields in the field of legal medicine that perfectly meets the requests for information and analysis it receives, a large part of them coming from the courts, tests that, when carried out in a adjusted in time prevent legal proceedings from being delayed for this reason, ”said the General Director of Justice of the Government of Aragon, Maria Angeles Júlvez.

The analyzes carried out on deceased subjects correspond to the requests made by forensic doctors in cases of autopsies and that by the circumstances of death (possible overdoses, suicides, traffic accidents) are absolutely necessary.

Regarding living persons, the most common is that the request for analysis comes directly from the courts, fundamentally to prove the consumption of some type of drug or substance by an investigated person or to control compliance in the execution of a sentence in relation to the Article 80.5 of the Criminal Code, which contemplates the exchange of a sentence for submission to a detoxification treatment and abstinence in consumption.

In the case of chronic drug use by a person under investigation, the requests came directly from the courts (277 to determine the presence of drugs of abuse and 235 to determine the use of cannabis). It should be noted that these tests are performed through gas chromatography on the hair.

With regard to the samples for the control of compliance in the execution of the sentence when the sentence has been exchanged for drug addiction and abstinence, the controls are carried out (80 in 2021) through urine. These determinations are made at the request of the court that has issued a sentence and are intended to ensure that, periodically, and during the duration of the sentence, the prisoner complies with his part of the exchange.

To the total number of analyses, we must add those that the laboratory itself performs for the analysis of patterns, reference samples and the necessary calibrations to ensure adequate quality control. These determinations may represent an increase of 20% in relation to the rest of the works.

Approved for the MIR

The Institute of Legal Medicine, located in the neighborhood of San Gregorio, was approved last September by the Human Resources Commission of the National Health System for the training of specialists in Legal and Forensic Medicine via MIR after the request made by the Government of Aragon to the Ministry of Health.

The residents who are trained at the Institute will rotate for 24 months through the hospital services of Zaragoza and another 24 months will complete their training in the Teaching Unit of the Institute itself.

With the accreditation received, Aragón is in a position to train future forensic doctors since in a short time the Oppositions to the Corps of Forensic Doctors as they are known today will disappear and it will be required to be able to access this Corps to be a specialist in Legal Medicine via MIR.

The Government of Aragon intends to offer this training every year in order to have professionals that ensure the quality and replacement of existing places in the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.