The joke that Charles of Wales played on Philip of Edinburgh a few hours before he died | royals | Royalty | nnda nnni | PEOPLE

More than nine months have passed since the death of Philip Edinburgh but his figure is still very present. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and her relatives like to remember him and he has been her eldest son, Charles of Wales, who some time ago recounted the funny answer he gave him in what was his last conversation with him.

Prince Felipe died at the age of 99 surrounded by the British royal family after suffering various health mishaps that had taken him to the hospital. the duke of edinburgh had a long life full of adventures and he won the affection of both his four children, all his grandchildren, as well as that of his subjects.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom had a very good relationship with his eldest son, Prince Charles, and with the children he had with Diana of Wales, William and Henry. The latter traveled to London to attend his grandfather’s funeral despite the pandemic and the poor family relationship.

Philip of Edinburgh died at the age of 99. (Photo: AFP)

the last joke

Wanting to remember his father, Charles of Wales revealed some time ago part of the last conversation he had with him on April 8, just the day before he died, and has made it clear that the Duke of Edinburgh kept his good humor until his last days of life.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the heir to the throne phoned his father, who was at Windsor Castle, to talk about the celebrations for his 100th birthday, something that, had he still been alive, would have taken place in June.

“We are talking about your birthday”said Charles, aware that Prince Philip did not like the idea of ​​a grand celebration on his 100th birthday. Also, as he knew he was a little deaf, he had to repeat the approach to him, raising his voice: “We’re talking about your birthday! And if there will be a reception!”.

The response of the Duke of Edinburgh was surprising: “Well, I have to be alive for that, right?”. His son, who knew him well, replied: “I knew you’d say that!”. This is a fragment of the last words that father and son said to each other hours before the Duke of Edinburgh died.