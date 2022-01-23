The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are updated with a large list of optimizations and fixes

Related news

In March of last year, the OnePlus 9 was launched and we passed it through the analysis to understand what an Android mobile is where the word balance appears everywhere. Now one has been released update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the one that comes with the January Android security patch, with a very complete list of optimizations and fixes so that Android 12 goes much better.

A better user experience for the OnePlus 9

The truth is that Android 12 is assuming some headache for some manufacturers. We are facing the case of Samsung that had to stop the deployment of its update to One UI 4 due to last minute errors. As has happened to OnePlus with its OxygenOS 12 that with this update it is optimized so that the thing goes fine.

Even the version C.40 stopped for the European market for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to finally roll out. We are talking about the build OxygenOS 12 C.44 that is beginning to arrive right now in some regions here in Europe as it should be in Spain itself.

And as we have mentioned, via Android Police, we are facing one of the most extensive lists of changes that has never been seen before from OnePlus. Although it is not detailed which are the changes related to the terminals here in Europe, some have been solved 5G related issues.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The Free Android

In other words, we are facing an update that is going to significantly improve the user experience of these two Android terminals with optimizations for fingerprint unlocking, energy consumption and better icons among other things.

Other details are the improvements made in the speed of the camera or new Always On Display features. In any case, we leave you the link to the OnePlus forums so that you can see the complete list of changes for this update that should already be arriving.

