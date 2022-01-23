The only son of American actress Regina King dies at 26

After her divorce in 2007, the artist admitted that being a single mother was not always easy, although there is nothing that is stronger than her love for her son.

Musician Ian Alexander, the only son of American actress and film director Regina King, has died at the age of 26. The police are investigating the case as a suicide, confirmed this Saturday the artist to People.

“Our family is deeply devastated by the loss of Ian,” King said. “He was such a shining light who cared so much about the happiness of others. Our family asks for a respectful attitude during this personal time. Thank you,” she added.

Despite his growing success in his film career, King once confessed that Ian was his greatest pride. Following their divorce in 2007, after nine years of marriage, King admitted that being a single mother was not always easy, although there is nothing that is stronger than her love for her son.

“You do not know what it is an unconditional love. You can argue yes, but if you don’t have children, you don’t know what it is“, explained the artist, to add that “when you experience it, it is the most accommodating”.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Ian Alexander also turned to music and became a DJ.

On King’s 50th birthday, the young man wrote on his Instagram account: “Happy birthday to my mother, I am so proud of you and inspired by your love, your art and your gangster character. To be able to see you bringing out the best of this life and making it yours is something I will always be grateful for.

“Having you as a mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. Being all that you are and always having the time to be there, love me and support me unconditionally is truly extraordinary. […] You are a true superhero! I love you mom! This day and every day is… your day!” Ian’s message continued.