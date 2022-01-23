The possible alignments of the Alavés-FC Barcelona of LaLiga

FC Barcelona still has a lot to prove this season. The results are not accompanying the team led by Xavi Hernández and, despite the fact that the sensations have improved, in football you only live on victories or, at least, on scoring. And that is something that is costing the Catalans more than necessary this season. Against Deportivo Alavés, this Sunday at 9:00 p.m., the only thing worth winning is… and recovering the good feelings.

Barça visits Vitoria with many casualties, but Xavi has a few alternatives to configure his line-up. He will not have Ansu Fati, the team’s ‘wonder kid’ who has returned to the infirmary or a Dembélé who is still in a mess with the club, but there are options to configure an eleven with which the team can return to Barcelona with three points. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Possible alignments of the Alavés-Barça of LaLiga

XI of Deportivo Alaves: Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Lejeune; Jason, Escalante, Toni Moya, Luis Rioja; Edgar Mendez and Joselu.

Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Lejeune; Jason, Escalante, Toni Moya, Luis Rioja; Edgar Mendez and Joselu. XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Hammered, Araujo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran, Luuk, Abde.

Ter Stegen

The culé goalkeeper has been long in coming, but finally he is being important for the team. He has been ‘saving’ Barça for weeks, party yes and game too, after a rather gray beginning in which he left endless doubts. It will be necessary for him to maintain his level to ‘help’ a defense that has not found its balance and that suffers in all confrontations.

Alves-Pique-Araújo-Alba

Most likely, Xavi will bet on the same defense that he has played in recent games, although -beyond the Charrúa- all They have left too many doubts and performances that worry Barcelona. In any case, and except for a surprise, Dani Alves will repeat on the right wing, while Gerard Piqué and Ronald Araújo will be in the defensive axis. The left side will be, as usual, for Jordi Alba.

Gavi-Busquets-Pedri

Xavi would repeat his bet in midfield with Busquets as pivot, accompanied by Gavi and Pedri. Nico González and Frenkie de Jong will wait for an opportunity on the bench. From midfield they will have to be very attentive to be able to generate danger and also help in defensive tasks.

Ferran-Luuk-Abde

Up front is where Xavi has more options, despite the injuries to Ansu Fati or Memphis, in addition to the mess with Ousmane Dembélé, thanks to the ‘fishing’ in the quarry. It is expected to be Ferran Torres who starts on the far right and Ez Abde repeat ownership on the left. Luuk de Jong will return to action (after missing the Copa del Rey match) to play as a center forward and continue his good scoring streak.