The reason why López became a diva in Tigres and did not pass the ball to Gignac

The reason why Nicolás López does not pass the ball to Gignac in Tigres

January 23, 2022 1:00 p.m.

Nicholas Lopez he wasted one of the clearest options he had tigers in the duel before Cougars In the ass. After a center Sebastian Cordova, the Uruguayan took the ball and dodged two defenders. When he was able to pass the ball to Gignac he preferred to kick

The striker of tigers he behaved individualistically and did not want to let go of the ball so that Andre-Pierre Gignac could score the first of the game. As detailed by TUDN, Nicholas Lopez wanted to show off now that he was summoned to the Uruguayan national team.

It seems that Nicholas Lopez he is focused on wanting to show himself to diego alonso and in this way have minutes in the two games that Uruguay has for the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Gignac was upset with Nicolás López

After the play in which the Uruguayan striker did not want to pass the ball to Gignac, the French showed his discomfort with his partner, who had every angle to give him the ball, but preferred to do the individual and lose the opportunity to be ahead on the scoreboard.