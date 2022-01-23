The recommendation he has made to Barcelona for his injury

2022-01-21

The FC Barcelona has released a new official statement on the injury of Ansu Fati, who yesterday could not finish the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao.

The new medical examinations carried out on Ansu Fati confirmed that he has an injury to the proximal biceps tendon.

“The tests carried out this afternoon confirm that the first team player Ansu Fati He has an injury to the proximal biceps femoris tendon of the left thigh. In the next few days, the treatment to be followed will be decided,” says the statement from the Barcelona.

The bad news for Ansu Fati is that the Barcelona I would be recommending the young man to go through the operating room to be one hundred percent recovered. A decision will be made in the next few hours.