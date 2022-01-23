The recommendation he has made to Barcelona for his injury

2022-01-21
The FC Barcelona has released a new official statement on the injury of Ansu Fati, who yesterday could not finish the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao.
The new medical examinations carried out on Ansu Fati confirmed that he has an injury to the proximal biceps tendon.
“The tests carried out this afternoon confirm that the first team player Ansu Fati He has an injury to the proximal biceps femoris tendon of the left thigh. In the next few days, the treatment to be followed will be decided,” says the statement from the Barcelona.
The bad news for Ansu Fati is that the Barcelona I would be recommending the young man to go through the operating room to be one hundred percent recovered. A decision will be made in the next few hours.
It must be remembered that Ousmane Dembelé suffered this same injury, although the French attacker’s was a complete rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of his right leg, which kept him away from the field for five months.
In the case of Ansu Fati, could be out for up to two months. Barcelona has already told the footballer’s family that it is best to have surgery, but the player will have the final decision.
The young star, who inherited Lionel Messi’s “10” this season, had just returned to activity after two months of injury due to a thigh injury.
In addition, the striker missed almost the entire previous season due to a serious right knee injury in November 2020 that kept him out of the game for ten months.