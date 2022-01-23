The squid game will have a second season Netflix confirms!

Netflix confirms season 2 of The Squid Game

The famous Netflix platform has finally confirmed season 2 of ‘the squid game‘ and according to “This has only just begun”, something that has undoubtedly surprised users.

And it is that now the streaming platform already speaks of “universe” when referring to the future of the Korean series that became a phenomenon in 2021.

As you may recall, the season 2 of The Squid Game has been in question since the Serie Korean TV show became an unprecedented global phenomenon on Netflix last fall.

It may interest you: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Are they preparing a Netflix sequel?

And it is that after an initial rejection by its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, who assured then that it had been exhausting to make a series and that he had other projects underway, the door that seemed closed began to open little by little.

First, the platform confirmed its interest in continuing and that it would make resources available to the creator, while the filmmaker began to show more interest, assured that it would end up happening at some point and even shared some of his first ideas.

This is how now, the road to the second season of The Squid Game has taken a giant step, the streaming platform has not only confirmed that the new season has the green light, but also speaks of “universe” when it comes to refer to the phenomenon series.

This was confirmed with absolute conviction by the co-CEO and Head of Content for the network Ted Sarandos during a meeting for the announcement of the company’s results in the last quarter of the year when he was asked if there would be a season 2.

Of course. The ‘Squid Game’ universe has only just begun,” he said.

The truth is that the confirmation of new episodes and the company’s interest in expanding the universe of the series is no surprise.

Released in September 2021 without much expectation or promotion, the ‘thriller’ about survival games began to sweep the platform’s subscribers and, quickly, word of mouth raised it to the status of a phenomenon and made it break a record behind other.

After surpassing La Casa de Papel as the most watched non-English speaking series on the platform, The Squid Game soon unseated The Bridgertons as the most watched new series in Netflix history.

Then, for a whole month in which he was at the top of the top, the distance between them only increased.