“The surgery was a success”: Grettell Valdez reappears in networks after amputation of her finger

Last Wednesday, Grettel Valdez underwent preventive surgery. An affected part of one of his fingers was amputated to prevent him from developing cancer in the future. It was until a few hours ago that the actress reappeared on her social networks to give details of her health and thank her for the support.

Although her former partner, Patrick Borghetti He had anticipated that the operation had gone well, which calmed the nerves of his fans. This time it was her own Grettell who extended a few words to his more than three million followers.

Through her Instagram stories, the artist confirmed that the surgery was indeed a success and told how she is after going through the operating room. “Now I am home recovering. I can’t talk much since I was intubated and it hurts. I’ll tell you the details.” wrote.

Likewise, she took advantage of the minutes to dedicate a touching message to those who supported her in this difficult moment. The actress thanked everyone for their prayers and signs of love and explained that she is very well accompanied by her son. “I’ll tell you the details. Thanks for much love! Thanks to my friends for their relays and organization to take care of me and be by my side. For your endless displays of love. I am very lucky to have them in my life.” concluded.

Not only did he write this message, but he shared the different details that he received at home from his closest ones. In the images you can see various arrangements of flowers, balloons, gift bags and even letters. Even one of those present did not have identification but in the same way Grettell thanked for the gesture. “He has no name but thank you for your words. They reach the heart”, he added.

Why did they have to operate on Grettell Valdez?

Just a few days ago, Grettell revealed to her followers that she needed to have an operation to remove part of her left thumb. The news took her followers by surprise, although not so much for her, since the artist was diagnosed with cancer in her finger in 2017, managing to recover successfully at that time.

However, recently at a routine check-up, her treating doctor noticed that something was not right. The doctor found an internal wart formed by a virus that, as he explained, could transmute into cancer over time. So with this important background, they decided that the best thing would be to carry out surgery to avoid future risks, in this case being a purely preventive operation.