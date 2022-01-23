The Telecommunications Bureau reports on gradual changes to 3G networks in Puerto Rico | Technology

The Telecommunications Bureau (NET) of the Public Service Regulatory Board (JRSP) reported that mobile phone service providers in Puerto Rico will gradually eliminate their 3G networks, starting in February of this year. To that end, there are already companies that have started the transition process and have set specific dates.

The president of the NET, William Navas, indicated that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC, for its acronym in English) recently issued an alert for users about the elimination of 3G networks.

“Given the changes announced by the FCC, the mobile phone service providers on the island have announced that they will let the 3G network expire, which will force consumers with devices that use said technology to make the pertinent changes so that they can continue receiving mobile service,” the official said.

According to the FCC, mobile carriers will phase out their 3G networks beginning in 2022. Liberty has given notice that it will complete the process of phasing out its 3G network on February 22, and T-Mobile plans to phase out both 2G and 3G networks, but He has not yet announced a date for the latter.

It was explained that mobile phone service providers are phasing out 3G networks, which relied on older technology, to make room for more advanced service networks. As a result, many 3G cell phones will not be able to make or receive calls and texts, and will not be able to use data service. However, the main companies that offer mobile service on the island have informed the NET that they will offer service plans at reasonable and competitive prices so that consumers can purchase cell phones with 4G and 5G technology, and thus guarantee the continuity of services.

“For more information on the plans that mobile phone companies have to eliminate their 3G networks, and how you can prepare, contact your service provider directly,” urged the NET president. In addition, he stressed that the regulatory entity will be vigilant that companies ensure that their clients are not deprived of mobile service in the transition process.

For these purposes, the Bureau has become aware that these companies have been communicating with customers to notify them that 3G technology will not be working and offer the available alternatives.

Finally, Mr. Navas indicated that the Bureau will also examine whether there are federal or state funds that can be allocated to help those consumers who may be economically affected by the announced change.

FCC programs that provide discounts to consumers

The FCC has several programs that may help eligible consumers finance the cost of their phone or Internet service. Among them, the Lifeline program, which provides a discount on telephone service to eligible low-income individuals.

Also, the FCC Internet Discount Program (ACP), which replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit, provides a monthly discount on broadband Internet service to eligible households. . For more information about this program, what it covers and if you are eligible, you can contact your service provider, or go to www.fcc.gov/acp-internet-rebate-program .