The unexpected barter that President Laporta plans with PSG

2022-01-23

“The Barça team would not take a dim view of a possible swap with the Parisian club for the Italian goalkeeper”, publishes the Catalan newspaper Sport .

With the German guardian far from his best level after undergoing surgery, the president Joan Laporta he would try to carry out this madness for his team’s goal.

That is why from Spain they report that, among the folders that the Blaugrana directive has on the desk, one appeared that they see with good eyes: a barter of goalkeepers between Ter Stegen and the young man Donnarumma from PSG.

Just 8 days before the winter market closes in Spain, the Barcelona continues to track some possible reinforcements that can reverse the complicated sporting situation that the club is going through after the harsh elimination from the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

This season, Barça has shown its worst version for a long time. No player is saved from burning, Ter Stegen either. The goalkeeper has appeared, on numerous occasions, in the main photo of the club’s serious mistakes and his performance is not as expected.

laporta he plans to make a drastic change under the sticks and the strategy he studies is to make a barter, without money involved, simply piece by piece. The exchange currency that would come out would be the German, and the player that would arrive at the Camp Nou would be Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper signed for free with the PSG last summer and, due to the dispute over minutes with Keylor Navas, is not the undisputed owner. ‘Gigi’ would not be comfortable with the present that he is going through after landing in Paris as champion of the European Championship and being the starting goalkeeper of the national team.

Erling Haland

In addition, this negotiation could be the key to specifying another much desired by the Barcelona: the signing of Erling Haland, since both footballers share the same agent, Mino Raiola.

“Barça is attentive to the situation of the Italian goalkeeper, who, despite having been consecrated in the elite for several years, is only 22 years old. In addition, his representative is Mino Raiola, whom the Barça club must try to convince to get Erling Haaland to Barcelona next summer”, the aforementioned source points out.