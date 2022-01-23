The United States presents a list to face El Salvador and Honduras

The United States did not save anything for the confrontations against El Salvador and Honduras for the Concacaf Qualifiers.

The United States National Team He was not far behind and this Friday he announced the list of 28 footballers that will be available for the matches of the concacaf world cup qualifier for the FIFA Date of January, in which they will receive the visit of El Salvador and Honduras, in addition to having a complicated visit to the leader Canada.

The American Coach Gregg Berhalter nothing was saved on his payroll, he sent for all his figures to be called the ones he heads Cristian Pulisic of Chelsea from England, having as main objective to get the nine points that allow him to establish himself among the first four places and thus take an important step to be in the World Cup.

The stars and stripes called several elements taking into account the casualties that may be due to injury and preventing any absence by Covid-19, the only footballer of the stars who was not included was Gyo Reyna of Borussia Dortmund from Germany, who recently joined the training after overcoming a strong injury.

The Americans they will have an important day in their aspirations to be in the World Cup, taking into account that they will play two local meetings, in view of The Savior which will be in Columbus, Ohio and versus Honduras in Minnesota, on the other hand, the hardest part will be visiting the Canadians who are also in the fight for the lead.

U.S currently running in second place of the table with 15 points, product of four wins, three draws and one loss, so adding a good number of units would be moving away from his close pursuers, as Mexico and Panama.