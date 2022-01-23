The used oil plant in Mexico City that moves public buses

, Jan 22 (EFE).- Inside the Central de Abasto of Mexico City, the largest market in Latin America, an innovative plant transforms used edible oil into biodiesel for public transport in the capital and thus prevents this product continues to contaminate the waters.

A few meters after the entrance to the Power Plant, a path leads to a small warehouse that houses this innovative “100% Mexican” plant, which welcomes visitors with several towers of jugs and bottles containing used food oil inside.

One is burned, another used several times, and some simply passed the recommended date for consumption. At the plant, environmental engineer Rubí Guzmán, operations supervisor, explains to Efe, part of the used oil comes from donations, but most of it is bought.

Once in the ship, the golden liquid is stored in drums – whose maximum capacity is approximately 25,000 liters – from there it passes through several filters and thus removes the residues that it may bring from having been used in homes, street stalls , restaurants or large companies.

Then, once clean, it is introduced into the reactor and mixed with a catalyst that is produced in the same plant, from which two products result: glycerin, which can then be used, for example, in the cosmetics industry, and the bioadditive.

This bioadditive is used to combine with diesel of fossil origin up to 20%, thus reducing costs for those who fill their tank but also contributing to a circular economy.

GREATER CLEANING AND LESS POLLUTION

But not only this, but this product works as a system cleaner that houses the fuel and generates better combustion.

“By generating better combustion, it has a direct impact on emissions. It has already been shown – it is already being used in various public transport systems – that there is a reduction in carbon monoxide emissions, since the fuel is better burned and is converted directly to carbon dioxide. of carbon,” explained Guzmán.

So far, the bioadditive produced in this plant is being used in 10 units of Mexico City’s metrobus line 2 and in several buses of the capital’s Passenger Transportation Network (RTP).

And the drivers of these vehicles, in addition to the above, reported that thanks to the lubricity of biodiesel they have felt the units “softer”.

“The idea,” shared the engineer, “is that the entire line 2 be the biodiesel line.”

THE OBJECTIVE OF RAISING AWARENESS

The project, at the moment, is in its first stage, but the authorities of the Central de Abasto detailed to Efe that, beyond the importance of the symbolic, this pioneering plant in Mexico has the capacity to expand.

However, they considered it necessary to go little by little and attend to what is paramount for them at this time: raising awareness.

In the first place, let the city population know that there are alternative places to the pipes where to deposit their used oil.

They can go directly to the offices of the Central de Abasto or leave their bottles in several markets of the Iztapalapa, Iztacalco, Coyoacán and Miguel Hidalgo mayors, all in the south of the capital.

With this, the size of the donations received by the plant would be increased and thus it could reduce its expenses in buying used oil.

Regarding this, the engineer explained that, according to current regulations, those who use oil for their business must be responsible for the entire process from purchase to disposal, but the standard is not complied with.

And with this arise companies that are dedicated to buying or collecting oil from establishments or businesses that need to get rid of it and thus the possible circular economy is cut off.

But for those who want to comply with the norm, the Central plant issues certificates for the generators, to whom it serves “to demonstrate that they are managing their waste sustainably,” Guzmán explained.

GREAT POSSIBILITIES

The expert added that it should gradually become “usual”, both the reuse of oil and the use of biodiesel, since in many other countries such as France or Spain, she said, this bioadditive has already established itself in the market.

But in Mexico, in addition to the problems in obtaining raw material and the fact that the vehicles are not designed to operate 100% with biodiesel, there is also some reluctance on the part of the population.

“We have seen that people have a bad idea of ​​biodiesel because it has already been made before but in an uncertified way, not in industrial plants, but rather in warehouses at the foot of the highway where it is sold and people put it in their vehicles. and since it was produced without a certificate, it ended up damaging the vehicles,” the engineer specified.

But little by little, from the Central de Abasto they try to raise awareness about the possibility of giving a second life to what until now was one of the most wasted residues, vegetable oil, thanks to which many, although they do not know it, move every day on public transportation in Mexico City.