The woman, victim of sexual assault by Robinho and his friends in Italy, breaks her silence | Soccer | sports

The woman of Albanian origin, who prefers to keep her identity strictly anonymous, sends an important message.

Last Wednesday, the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation made public the sentence of nine years in prison for former Brazilian soccer player Robinho and his friend, Ricardo Falco, for a crime of gang rape of a 23-year-old girl in 2013.

Just a few days later, the victim of this sexual assault breaks her silence in statements to the media LOU of Brazil, published daily ACE from Spain.

The woman of Albanian origin, who prefers to keep her identity strictly anonymous, sends an important message to all women who are going through the same situation as her. Urge them not to be afraid and report the facts to the authorities to put an end to this type of crime.

“Do not be afraid of your aggressors. In front of each one, there are ten other good people, willing to help them, ”he began by telling the aforementioned Brazilian media. “A friend, a relative, a police officer, a judge. And above all, Justice”, he adds.

“The ruling of Justice will never pay for the pain and suffering, nor will it make you go back to being the person you were before. But it can be used for another woman, a woman who can be our mother, our brother, our friend or our daughter, ”he said after knowing the sentence against the former Real Madrid or Milan, among others.

The victim concludes her message emphasizing the importance of reporting: “Only by reporting can we prevent these situations from recurring.”

The facts, in Milan

The events took place during the early hours of January 22, 2013 in Sio Cafe, a well-known nightclub in Milan.

Robinho was playing in the ranks of AC Milan when he starred in this gang rape along with four other Brazilian friends, according to the city prosecutor’s complaint.

However, these four people were not charged as they left Italy during the course of the investigation. It should be remembered that, during the years 2018 and 2021, the former soccer player performed community services in the area of ​​the Italian city. (D)