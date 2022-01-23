Theft of more than 34 million dollars in Bitcoin and Ethereum occurs | Technology

This is one of the biggest computer attacks on a cryptocurrency platform, although luckily users will recover their lost funds.

When it comes to keeping our cryptocurrencies safe, we can opt for a crypto transaction platform that enables us to have some type of wallet, a wallet on our own computer or mobile in the form of an app, or even a physical wallet, the latter being the safest.

If you have an account at Crypto.com, you have surely been aware of the different problems that the platform had in recent days related to a security hole with rumors of a possible hack and theft of millions of dollars from users, something that has been confirmed in the last few hours.

And it is that Crypto.com has confirmed what everyone expected, that they have been hacked. Specifically, last Monday, January 17, they suffered a computer attack with the theft of 34 million dollars in cryptocurrencies, especially Ethereum and Bitcoin.

As they explain in their official statement, the cybercriminals took 4,836.26 ethereum worth $15.3 million, a staggering 443.93 Bitcoin worth $18.6 million, and around $66,200 in other cryptocurrencies of 483 digital wallets.

This attack forced the platform to stop any type of withdrawal last Monday. At that time users were forced to change all their access credentials.

Luckily, all affected users have not lost their money as in most cases the withdrawal was prevented at the last moment while others will be refunded the lost amount.

It is unknown how the attack was carried out, but apparently the cybercriminals were able to access the affected accounts without the need for two-factor authentication, something that is mandatory in the account verification.

Following the attack, Crypto.com has revamped the two-factor authentication program and also revoked all existing 2FA tokens.

So that it does not happen again, they have also hired new external security companies and a 24-hour delay has been included for each of the transactions.

This has made it a little clearer that when it comes to keeping our digital currencies, it is better to bet on hardware wallets that are the safest on the market and only keep the amount of cryptocurrencies with which we want to operate in the short term on this type of platform.