“There can be no clean slate”

Pinita Gurdián, mother of Ana Margarita Vijil, a political prisoner in El Chipote, visited her daughter today in El Chipote prison, and released the following message from the prisoner of conscience:

I am leaving the visit to my daughter Ana Margarita imprisoned and isolated for seven months and nine days in the prisons of El Chipote. She asked me to write a message to the people of Nicaragua on her behalf. Told me:

“Today is January 22, the day we commemorate a massacre during the Somoza dictatorship.

All dictatorships are the same in all countries and at all times.

With the current dictatorship we have also suffered massacres, prisons, persecution and exile.

For this reason there cannot be a ‘clean slate’ in Nicaragua. We will never forget those murdered, and there will be a new account until there is justice without impunity.

Between all of us, with our efforts we are achieving the gestation of a new country where corruption does not exist, where we can live in peace and democracy, with opportunities for all Nicaraguans.

Good will always triumph over evil and although today we live in dark times, let us remember that the night is never darker than when it is dawning.

Here nobody is cracked!”