There is League! Like this it remains the table after the tie of the Real Madrid

Thanks to a header from Brazilian Éder Militao in stoppage time, the Real Madrid saved a point in their stadium against Elche (2-2) to maintain their lead over The league, in a game in which Karim Benzema retired injured shortly before game time.

Despite being two goals behind, after Elche went ahead with goals from Argentine Lucas Boyé (42) and Pere Milla (76), Real Madrid appealed to their fighting spirit, drawing with goals from Croatian Luka Modric , penalty (82) and the Brazilian Éder Militao (90 + 2).

Real Madrid’s goals came when Benzema, the Whites’ top scorer this season (27 goals in 33 games played), had already retired due to an apparent muscle injury… setting off all the alarms at the Bernabéu, since in three weeks the Real Madrid will play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris SG.

With this result, the Real Madrid maintains a four point lead over Sevilla, that on Saturday also equalized 0-2 against Celta.

Third in the table is the other Sevillian team, Betis (40 points), and Atlético de Madrid closes the Champions League (36).

Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Dif

1. Real Madrid 50 22 15 5 2 47 20 27

2. Seville 46 22 13 7 2 34 16 18

3. Betis 40 22 12 4 6 41 25 16

4. Atletico Madrid 36 21 10 6 5 36 26 10

5. Royal Society 33 20 9 6 5 22 21 1

6. Villarreal 32 22 8 8 6 36 23 13

7. Barcelona 32 20 8 8 4 31 23 8