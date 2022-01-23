These are the best secret Google Maps tricks | Technology

Surely you have used Google Maps, but we are also convinced that you did not know many of the tricks that we are going to show you today, since they are one of those that are not usually used, but when you know that they exist they can be of great help. .

If we tell you that Google Maps is one of the most widely used GPS navigators in the world, we are not discovering anything new and it is something that the vast majority of users already know.

But it may be that if I tell you that Google Maps has some tricks that not many people know and that can be used for tasks as varied as the browser knowing what our diet is, knowing the prices of restaurants or that it can be used without have an Internet connection, the situation changes.

Well, yes, Google Maps has some tricks that users, even if they are regulars, don’t know, so today we are going to tell you about several of them, so that in this way you can also get the most out of this excellent application.

Index of contents:

So that you know what our diet is

When you search for restaurants on Google Maps, you may want that search to be even more specific, so the best thing is that we can tell the app that type of food requirement is what we want.

To do this we must click on the photo of our profile of Google Maps, then enter Settings and then press where it says Manage preferences. Then we’ll see how it goes Feeding, we click and choose what our diet is, for example, gluten-free, alcohol-free or vegetarian among other options.

restaurant prices

Another of the most interesting powers that Google Maps has is that we can know the average price of eating in a restaurant and, therefore, we can search for the cheapest or not, that is up to us.

If you click on a restaurant you can see if people have contributed by placing the price and thus be able to see what the average is. Even we ourselves can put the price for which we have eaten.

Best route depending on the fuel

When you calculate a route and one of the options you have appears in green, that will mean that this is the one that Google Maps considers to be the best so that fuel consumption is lower.

By default the fastest route always comes out, but we can change it if we are going to Settings and then to Navigation Settings.

State of the route at the given time

It may be that we are one of those who like to know how long our trips will take the day before or a few hours before.

That’s fine, but we must know that the traffic can change at the time we are going to leave. Because Google Maps allows us to tell you what time we will leave.

For that, once we have the route prepared, we must click on the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen and tap Define departure or arrival time, to then put the departure time and even the arrival time if we want.

In this way, the calculation of the route and how long it will take will be much more reliable.

Up-to-date offline maps

One of the best powers that Google Maps has is that we can work with offline maps, something really good, especially if we run out of network as usually happens on many trips, especially when we are in a mountain pass.

If you click on your profile and then in Settings, you’ll see Offline map settings where we have two options that must be checked: Automatically update offline maps Y Automatically download recommended maps.

The good thing is that it’s the application itself that downloads the maps you need so that you don’t lose the route you’re taking at any time, even if you don’t have an Internet connection for a long stretch. Since the map is already downloaded, it doesn’t matter too much, at least to mark routes or speed cameras, if the connection is lost.

Place updates

In case you didn’t know, now you can follow certain places to find out what’s happening there, such as promotions, events or significant changes.

Another good thing is that it can be anything that we are going to follow, from a business, to a neighborhood or a specific area.

For that you should go to Settings and then press on Manage your zonesAt that time, all that remains is to select the area or establishment by zooming in on the map and voila, we will follow what happens on this site and it will inform us of everything that is relevant.

To celebrate 15 years of Google Maps, those of Mountain View have launched a new interface. We tell you what are the most interesting news.

Share the ride

A very interesting option is to be able to share the route that we are going to do with someone, for example, that we are going to visit, since in this way we can communicate to the other person where we are at any time.

Those calls in which they asked us things like “where exactly are you?”, will be easily answered with this surprising function called Say where you’re going.

We can share our location using apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger, among other. The person to whom we send our location will receive a link where they can follow where we are at all times until the moment we finish our trip.

It is a good way for those people who are waiting for us to reach our destination to be calmer seeing how we are progressing on the trip, which means that everything is developing completely normally.

It is one of the least known functions of Google Maps, but one of the ones that makes the most sense.

With everything that we have told you, you will surely get much more out of Google Maps, since all these tricks are not very well known, but they are quite useful.

You can tell us which one you liked the most on our social networks, we will be happy to read you and know what your opinion is.