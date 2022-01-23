These are the squad from Ecuador for the matches against Brazil and Peru

‘La Tri’ can finalize his pass to the next world cup in the following doubleheader.

This Friday, January 21, 2022, Ecuador revealed its squad list to face Brazil and Peru in the double qualifying date for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Coach Gustavo Alfaro called 28 players for this double shift.

To the list of 11 players that was known at the beginning of the week, 17 new protagonists are added who will seek the best result in this double day. Coach Gustavo Alfaro confirmed his confidence in players like Hernán Galíndez, Jordy Caicedo, Moisés Caicedo and others.

The first match of the national team will be against Brazil at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium next Thursday, January 27, 2022. The first players cited by Alfaro are already training at the national team’s house, waiting for the new players to arrive.

Ecuador is third in the standings heading to Qatar 2022 and two good results in the following doubleheader would seal its passage to the fourth world cup in its history.