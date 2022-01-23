These are the squad from Ecuador for the matches against Brazil and Peru

Admin 48 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 26 Views

Ecuador National Team

‘La Tri’ can finalize his pass to the next world cup in the following doubleheader.

Jose Cedeno Mendoza

For Jose Cedeno Mendoza

Ecuador is third in the Qualifiers. Photo: Getty Images
Ecuador is third in the Qualifiers. Photo: Getty Images
Jose Cedeno Mendoza

This Friday, January 21, 2022, Ecuador revealed its squad list to face Brazil and Peru in the double qualifying date for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Coach Gustavo Alfaro called 28 players for this double shift.

+ Statement: Emelec declares Joao Rojas “non-transferable” for this 2022

+ Nassib Neme would not be a candidate in the Emelec elections

+ OFFICIAL: This will be the referee for the match between Ecuador and Brazil

To the list of 11 players that was known at the beginning of the week, 17 new protagonists are added who will seek the best result in this double day. Coach Gustavo Alfaro confirmed his confidence in players like Hernán Galíndez, Jordy Caicedo, Moisés Caicedo and others.

The first match of the national team will be against Brazil at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium next Thursday, January 27, 2022. The first players cited by Alfaro are already training at the national team’s house, waiting for the new players to arrive.

Ecuador is third in the standings heading to Qatar 2022 and two good results in the following doubleheader would seal its passage to the fourth world cup in its history.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Summary of the match Napoli vs Salernitana (4-1); Chucky Lozano did not like

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 01.23.2022 10:19:13 After his double against Bologna, Hirving Lozano repeated …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved