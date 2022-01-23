These are the wellness innovations that will set trends this year

The search for well-being is no longer a passing trend but a solid move that cuts across many aspects of our lives.

In 2022, people will continue to reaffirm that they want to make conscious decisions that allow them to maintain a healthier lifestyle. And to stay away from hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic, they will eat and try to produce more vegetables to reduce the chances of suffering from chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Taking care of the quality of food, water, breathing, sleep and rest will be priorities in this coming year. Every daily routine should be based on good hydration, not only with the consumption of sufficient water but also with fresh vegetable extracts that provide the organism with other essential nutrients.

Mental health care will also be in the spotlight for communities, which have been hit for two years with successive waves of coronavirus. Because we will hear more frequently about the use of psychedelic drugs as a pharmacological alternative to treat some disorders such as depression, always accompanied by a psychotherapeutic process.

And when we talk about health we include taking care of the precarious state of the planet. Sustainable choices will also set the tone in the beauty, fashion and home care industry.

Source: Well and Good, Real Simple