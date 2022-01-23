These are the wellness innovations that will set trends this year

EFE videos

Some 6,000 people ask for laws in favor of the rural environment to safeguard it

Madrid, Jan 23 (EFE).- Some 6,000 people, according to the latest estimate of the Government Delegation in Madrid, arriving from different parts of the country have demonstrated this Sunday in the capital to ask that the legislation row in favor of the rural environment , in order to safeguard it. Nearly 500 associations from the most diverse sectors with a presence in rural areas have attended the call of the Association for the Defense of the Rural World (Alma Rural), whose general secretary, Carlos Bueno, has stressed that the main objective is to achieve ” influence agricultural, livestock, social and environmental policies, because we are the ones who suffer them”. In declarations to the journalists, Bueno has denounced that “many times” laws are approved that “are radical” against the rural environment. In his opinion, it is an “orchestrated maneuver” to “end rural life” because “we realize that they are ending transport, health, financial services or schools.” “That is why we went out to say ‘Enough is enough'” and to try to get society to “align with us and support us”, because in addition, “as consumers, it affects them”, he insisted. Focusing on the primary sector, he gave as an example the profitability difficulties of milk producers, food imports from third countries with lower quality and labor standards and at “cheaper” prices, the falling quotas in fishing or the measures that affect ranchers, such as the protection of the wolf. He has also criticized the draft law for the Protection and Rights of Animals because he believes that it harms sectors located in rural areas. Alma Rural has been backed from France by the president of the Rurality Movement, Eddie Puyjalon, who has hoped that actions such as this will help Spain generate a “great political force” for its peoples and has expressed the need for this movement spread to the other countries of the European Union. GOVERNMENT AND POLITICAL REPRESENTATIVES The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has considered, before this demonstration, that “populist slogans” are not needed, but “political commitment and resources to solve historical problems”. This Ministry “has one of its focuses in the rural world” and, for this, it has deployed the Plan of 130 Measures to face the Demographic Challenge, endowed with more than 10,000 million euros, according to sources from the Department as a result of the demonstration . At the foot of the march, the Vox spokesperson participated in the Madrid Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, who attended along with the vice president of Political Action of this party, Jorge Buxadé. Buxadé has alluded to the situation of “authentic collapse” in which farmers and ranchers find themselves, due to the “ideology followed by the Government, the minister and the European Commission in executing that perverse agenda, the 2030 agenda”. For the PP, the regional deputy, Antonio González Terol, has assured that his party is with the rural world, “as it has always been”, and that this rural environment is now “suffocated by the policies of Pedro Sánchez”. He has stressed that to all the policies carried out by a “bad negotiation” of the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC), we must add the “contempt” of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, who has attacked “directly” the quality of meat in a foreign media. The Cs candidate for the presidency of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, has also attended, who has advocated “making life easier” for professionals in the rural world. Igea has wanted to show its support for an “essential” group to maintain activity and the population in communities such as Castilla y León, which have a “serious problem of emptying”. From the agricultural sector, the general secretary of UPA, Lorenzo Ramos, has justified his attendance because they are “the representatives of agriculture and family farming, which is having a very bad time.” A situation due, in his opinion, to the increase in production costs or to the fact that the law of the chain “is not yet fulfilled”. Under the slogan “All united for the rural world”, the concentration has reminded those prior to the pandemic, but it has fallen far short of achieving the million attendees that the conveners had anticipated. Its participants have shown the rural soul through the presence of dozens of tractors, horses, oxen, falconry birds and ranchers, who have not hesitated to show up with their country monkeys or their cowbells to make them sound during the march. The next demonstration for the rural environment in Madrid will be held on March 20, convened by the agricultural organizations Asaja, COAG and UPA, together with the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation (RFEC), the Royal Federation of Select Cattle Associations (Rfeagas ), the Union of Breeders of Fighting Bulls (UCTL), and the Rural Alliance. (c) EFE Agency