They ask for the immediate departure of William Tesillo from Club León and the Colombian National Team for this reason

Colombian William Tesillo became the center of criticism in Club León and the Colombian National Team for this reason

January 23, 2022 08:20 a.m.

William Tesillo was one of those chosen by Reinaldo Rueda to be part of the Colombian National Team in the double date of the South American Qualifiers, which will be played on January 28 and February 1 against Peru and Argentina, respectively.

The squad wants to take the most points from these games and continue to be in the direct qualifying zone for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

So their match against Peru will be a direct final, since both have the same number of points in the standings.

That is why there will be no margin for mistakes, and Tesillo made one that could sentence his future in the team, as well as his place in Club León.

This Saturday, the Liga MX team faced Pachuca, and despite winning 2-1, the Colombian defender became the center of criticism for scoring the goal against.

With the game 1-0 in his favour, 32 minutes into the first half, William made a serious mistake and tied the score at 1-1. Luckily for him, 13 minutes into the second half, Víctor Dávila scored the 2 to 1 final.