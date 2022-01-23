They identify the foreigner murdered by an alleged delivery man in a restaurant on Saturday night | Security | News

A woman was also injured in the leg after the gunmen fired 28 times in the establishment.

Dashi Ergys, a 34-year-old Albanian, is the man murdered at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, January 22, in a restaurant located on Joaquín José Orrantia Avenue, near a shopping center in northern Guayaquil.

The foreigner received three bullet wounds, however, 28 ballistic signs were found at the premises.

According to the first reports, two men arrived at the premises aboard a black Ford Explorer. One entered with some flowers in his hand, while the other, who wore a balaclava, stood at the door of the business with a gun in his hand.

The restaurant workers said that the hit man wanted to enter under the pretext of delivering some flowers, but threatened an employee who asked for his vaccination card before letting him pass. After gaining entry, he shot Ergys, who was waiting for his plate and was in the company of another man who disappeared from the scene.

The victim was sitting at the end of the business, which was full at that time. When the shots began, the diners began to run desperately. Some managed to leave the restaurant, others threw themselves on the floor and covered themselves until the attack was over.

At least 28 ballistic evidence of two calibers was found at the scene. Witnesses said that some shots were directed abroad. The one who shot him was the man who came in with the flowers. He wore a cap and carried the weapon in the bouquet.

The 34-year-old Albanian was killed in a restaurant in northern Guayaquil. Photo: courtesy

As they were leaving, the man in a balaclava fired at least 20 shots at the establishment. The killers fled on a motorcycle.

A woman who ate at the premises was shot in the leg, witnesses said. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering.

An ambulance from the Fire Department arrived at the restaurant to attend to the foreigner, but the paramedics only confirmed the death of the man who wore black shorts and a t-shirt of the same color.

Hours after the event, the restaurant issued a statement indicating that they have been victims of the critical moment that Guayaquil is experiencing, that the event is out of their hands and that they have a great staff. They also indicated that they remain closed and that through their social networks they will be informed when they will reopen the business.

That same night, in Guasmo, there was another assassination-style attack. It happened in block 2 of the coop. Banana Union. From a lead car they shot at a group of men.

A 16-year-old minor died in the Guasmo hospital, as he received two shots in the back, while a 21-year-old man is being treated by doctors and is stable. They shot him twice in the legs.

So far in 2022, in Zone 8 (Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón), 74 violent deaths have been recorded. Last year, in the same period, there were 20 cases. The increase is more than 210%.