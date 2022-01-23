“They told me that if they saw me they would kill me”: Eduin Caz’s ex-lover reveals

MEXICO CITY.- The scandal for him video of the infidelity of Eduin Caz still has a lot to cut from. Just yesterday it was revealed that Stephanie Hernandez, who filter the video said he regretted of what he had done. But that’s not all, because he assured that after that video I hung on TikTok received threats, even he was afraid that something would happen to him, because even some of death received.

In an interview he detailed that he regrets his actions, but ensure that from start I didn’t know that Eduin was married.

“I didn’t know he was married, until after a while he told me, and that’s when I said oh! what did I do?, but it wasn’t with any intention. Everyone knew that I had been with him…” , He said.

As for the threats that I received, Stephanie He said that he felt very afraid, well they were constant, after revealing the facts of the video and the infidelity.

”I was afraid to leave the house. They told me that if they saw me they would kill me. That was not my intention,’ he said in Ventaneando.

Clarify that the threats What did I receive? they did not go jam by Eduin Caz or his family, but of his followers.

After the filtration of video, Stephanie He said he wasn’t trying to gain fame, far from it. extort to the singer of Firm Group, and that she was sorry for the whole scandal.

Edward For his part, he said since the video was leaked that his wife Anahy already knew and that I had forgiven him and that they live very happily as a couple.

Finally Stepahnie Hernandez said don’t fear the olympia law, since it has been advised and ensures that it does not apply in this case.

