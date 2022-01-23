“They told me that if they saw me they would kill me”: Eduin Caz’s ex-lover reveals

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

MEXICO CITY.- The scandal for him video of the infidelity of Eduin Caz still has a lot to cut from. Just yesterday it was revealed that Stephanie Hernandez, who filter the video said he regretted of what he had done. But that’s not all, because he assured that after that video I hung on TikTok received threats, even he was afraid that something would happen to him, because even some of death received.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“LA-LA-LAVANDA” Jennifer Lopez Models Low-cut Top and High-waisted Jeans to Greet Fans on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is back with another hot look. The 52-year-old superstar sizzled in a plunging …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved