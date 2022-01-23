they will hate you in the office, but you will be the king of posturing

Related news

Clac-clac-clac-clac-claca, Few sounds are more characteristic than that of a mechanical keyboard when typing at full speed. This feeling of working with something different from what is usually found on the market has meant that, for example, interest in custom mechanical keyboards has grown in Spain, with true enthusiasts creating their own devices.

However, this fever for mechanical keyboards not only has the claim of how they sound or how comfortable they are to type, but also many look at them from the aesthetic point of view. With how well they look on the desk where they are. It is precisely at this point that Logitech has focused the most with the launch of Pop Keys, a new keyboard that does not leave anyone indifferent.

The Logitech Pop Keys (€99.99) is radically different from the Swiss brand’s iconic keyboards. While the MX Keys or the recent MX Keys Mini seek to be silent and go unnoticed in the office, focusing on productivity, the Pop Keys is a torrent of color and aspires to be the element that stands out on a desk set up.

I have spent the last week with him to see if he is really worth it beyond how nice it looks on my desk. It has lights and leftovers, although I am aware that perhaps the main problem with Pop Keys is that I am not sure that it is for me.

Logitech Pop Keys and Pop Mouse

Perfect for pose

If there is a characteristic that in the Pop Keys stands out above the rest, it is —without a doubt— its design. Not only does it have an aesthetic reminiscent of a typewriter with the rounded buttons that it provides a flashy retro touch, but also arrives on the market in a series of colors so as not to go missing.

The model I have tried is yellow and black, although in the distribution of keys you can also see some in gray and even the escape key seems to mark the icing on the device’s design with a striking gold finish. Without a doubt, you will not go unnoticed. But the keyboard does not come alone, if we want to have all the set up to match you will have to buy the Pop Mouse (€39.99) and the matching Desk Mat (€19.99), the accessories to do more chic the experience.

Logitech Pop Keys Keyboard

The retro style of the keys with rounded edges and some slack to accommodate the finger makes the function keys go into the background. And it is that in terms of functionalities, the most striking of the keyboard is on the right side. There is a row of five keys from which emojis can be sent directly, a design decision that confirms this: This keyboard is not for work, it is for you to have fun on the computer.

As standard, it comes with an emoji in love, one that cries, another happy, another that laughs out loud, as well as a last key that displays the emoji menu, so that we can choose on the fly. Also included in the box are other four keys to exchange the emojis. However, to be able to use them for the first time —or change them for others— it will be necessary to install the company’s software, a step that requires configuration if you want to use this functionality.

Logitech Pop Keys Keyboard

If emojis are not our thing, these keys can also be changed for other functions that we are going to use more, however, it does not make much sense to get this keyboard to work unless what we want is send hearts via slack or add satisfied faces to our corporate posts on social networks.

user experience

The Pop Keys are part of Logitech’s Studio series, a different family of products than the ones I use on a day-to-day basis. Normally in the office I work with the MX Keys mini, while at home I alternate between the MX Keys or the Ergo, depending on how much I am going to write. The change has been radical.

Not only did I have to change the way I type or put my hands in front of the keyboard until I retrained them and got them loose, but you can clearly see that Logitech is not looking for productivity with this keyboard, but dress well and be nice and pleasant to wear.

Logitech Pop Keys Keyboard

The mechanical system it uses is comfortable, however, I would not recommend it for use in an office. It’s too noisy to work with other people and, although enjoyable to write about, can become annoying to others. Forget about working silently, they will know you are typing.

On the other hand, since it is a 75% mechanical keyboard (it is more compact than a regular keyboard), some functions are missing. It is not an excessively big problem since from the own software it can be customized to taste. However, the arrangement of the emoji keys next to the Enter button has given me more problems, since they are too close to the enter key and I have sent some emojir inadvertently being totally out of context.

Logitech Pop Keys Keyboard

For the rest, from the Pop Keys we can expect all the good things that Logitech keyboards offer: reliability, multi-team pairing capabilities, as well as features ranging from command dictation to microphone mute.

An important detail to keep in mind is that this keyboard does not have a rechargeable battery, but includes a battery. Even so, Logitech promises a long duration of it —3 years of use— so it does not seem that it is going to leave us hanging in the middle of the conversation.

Logitech Pop Keys and Pop Mouse

I buy it?

The Logitech Pop Keys is not a keyboard for everyone. It is perfect for those who want to have a beautiful keyboard on their desktop with the idea of ​​not only improving their personal space, but also being able to share it on networks. It is comfortable to use and, although it is not intended for professional use like the MX range, yes, it can be a perfect complement for more social or close work with a community of users.

Another point in favor of this Pop Keys is that it joins the fashion of mechanical keyboards. It can be a perfect solution for those who want to get closer to this feeling of chop key with the comfort and experience of a mechanical keyboard, but without complicating your life. They may not have the purism to build their own keyboard, but it is a comfortable and easy solution to know what a keyboard of this type is like.

Logitech Pop Keys Keyboard

Conversely, if your priority is silence When it comes to writing or you want to spend hours writing code or large texts, I would recommend that you look for other brand solutions —such as the MX family— in which you will find yourself more comfortable.

