This Chinese flying taxi could start operating in Europe in 2025

AutoFlight, a Chinese developer of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) vehicles, announced on January 18 that it has established its first location in Europe, specifically at the German Augsburg airport. The main objective is to get the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to certify the Prosperity I air taxi so that it can start operating on the continent from 2025.

The team that will carry out the lengthy certification process is led by Mark Henning, a former Airbus manager with more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry.

“We are bringing aircraft construction back to Augsburg, creating a high-tech location and jobs as we build drones and create a whole new market segment for air taxis,” Henning stated.

The company plans to establish additional locations for test and demonstration flights throughout Europe. Previously, AutoFlight was engaged in the development of unmanned cargo drones, but from 2020 it started working on air taxi concepts. Prosperity I is his first manned aircraft.

“What I really like about AutoFlight and Prosperity I is the underlying simplicity of the concept. Simplicity translates to safety and efficiency,” added Henning.

Prosperity I is a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft with a range of approximately 250 kilometers and that it can accommodate up to four passengers, including the pilot.

The arrival of AutoFligth on the European market comes after, in 2021, it received an injection of 100 million dollars of the technology ‘holding’ Team Global, based in Berlin. Its founder and CEO, Lukasz Gadowski, is also a member of the AutoFlight board of directors.