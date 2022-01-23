This great app will make you want to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

CoverScreen OS simulates a more functional and complete operating system so you can take advantage of the external panel of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip… You can even open apps!

Have you tried or not a Samsung Galaxy ZFlip, no matter the generation, surely at some point you will have thought that take advantage of that little outer panel It was quite a complicated thing for obvious reasons. And you wouldn’t be too far off if you thought so, certainly…

In fact, someone at Samsung must also have thought the same thing, because in the Galaxy Z Flip3 this external screen grew from 1.1 inches in the first iteration to 1.9 inches available in the current model, with SuperAMOLED technology and a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels, in addition to expanded functionality that lets you do more without opening the device.

In the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 it is not only possible see the time and notifications in the secondary pane, but also manage basic smartphone options, control media playback, open Samsung Pay, to be made selfie using it as a photo viewer and even answer calls.

Be that as it may, this functionality that Samsung has prepared to spice up the Galaxy Z Flip3 still seems to some users quite limited, so it was only a matter of time before the imagination of the community and some experienced developer brought us more options, in the form of an app that replaces the menus developed by Samsung for the outer panel and simulate on them a more complete operating system and functional.

The application in question is called CoverScreen OS and it’s totally free, although with integrated purchases, has been created by the popular developer Jagan2 and promises so much that many will want to have a Galaxy Z Flip3 from Samsung if only to test it.

This is how CoverScreen OS works, the most interesting app for the most affordable foldable

As the colleagues from SamMobile told us, this application is rather a mod about samsung operating system and you have to use it carefully because you will have access to a lot of sensitive information, although the truth is that its functionality is so advanced that Samsung should be inspired by CoverScreen OS so that the Galaxy Z Flip4 does not need this type of external development in any way.

In fact, the app takes us back to a time when Android was still in its infancy and the custom ROMs and these mods of third parties made our lives easier, so in a way it is also interesting to try it if you like it tinker Or do you feel curious?

Actually, what you will have with CoverScreen OS is something like a One UI adapted to small panels, but you can access the app drawer, open apps or games, use quick settings, take action on any notification, plus support mobile payments through Samsung Pay and functionality as the main camera viewfinder.

CoverScreen OS replaces Samsung’s interface for the external panel of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and simulates a more complete system, now allowing you to open applications and games, use quick settings, make mobile payments or rotate it to use this small screen vertically.

Not only that, but the app also allows us modify orientation to use it in portrait mode, watch YouTube videos, add third party widgets and even use the voice keyboard to reply to messages directly. Wow, what you would expect from any smartphone, but this time without opening the flip phone…

Don’t get your hopes up too high, yes, because the 1.9-inch screen does not grow and is also not too small for some functions, although the creator even shows us how play Fruit Ninja it is 100% possible, or how to run any app on the small screen is child’s play with CoverScreen OS.

By way of disclaimer, Notably the app is still in versions alpha or preliminaries, so it may not be stable at all for now. Its weight is 5.7 MB, it requires Android 10 or higher to work, and obviously you will have to have a Galaxy Z Flip3 to get the most out of it and be able to tell us what the hell you thought.

