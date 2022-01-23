This is Alejandra Espinoza’s mansion in Los Angeles after living in a humble neighborhood in Tijuana

Alexandra Espinoza She is one of the figures of the artistic world that inspires all her fans for the great achievements she has achieved throughout her life due to her great effort and commitment to meet all her goals.

The Mexican, only 34 years old, is today one of the most recognized faces of Univision and her story serves as an example to show that coming from below is not an impediment to fulfilling all her dreams.

The actress, who will now be one of the protagonists of “Corazón Guerrero”, has confessed on other occasions how it was part of her childhood, commenting that although her parents, Don José and Doña Rosa María, worked very hard to support their family, Even so, the money was not enough to live comfortably, so they had to move to one of the most humble neighborhoods in Tijuana, Jardines del Rubí.

“I don’t remember hearing any of my siblings, my dad, my mom, or anyone complain about having to go down stairs or having to live where we lived because, regardless of what we had or didn’t have, I I can say that I had a childhood that I would never change for anything in the world”, expressed in past interviews.

His house had only a small kitchen, a dining room and a living room and two bedrooms. “When we lived here, I remember that he always said that, when he had money, he was going to fix the house, I never did it and I haven’t done it, it won’t touch me anymore, I think. The whole house, just as you see it, my dad made it by himself. My dad is not an architect, my dad is a doctor. My dad doesn’t know about this, yet he did it all. It was half finished, we never had enough money to finish the house, it always lacked windows, we never had the whole house, there was always something missing,” he said.

His life changed when he moved to the United States.

After Espinoza decided to try his luck in the United States, he was crowned “Our Latin Beauty” and from there, the doors were opened in the artistic world that allowed him to live today in a beautiful residence in Los Angeles, California.

Through her social networks, the model showed her spectacular current home, which has a large kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, as well as a TV room with a comfortable sofa near the fireplace that they light when the winter season arrives. .

The house also has a garden with a swimming pool where their children Matteo and their two pets, Aquiles and Amaia, have fun.